Monday July 31st Local Sports (AUDIO)

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — Newman beat Martensdale-St. Marys 8-3 in the Class 1A state championship game at the state baseball tournament in Des Moines, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. For the Knights, it’s their third state championship in the last five years and their sixth in school history. Newman trailed early 3-0 but coach Alex Bohl says his team did what they needed to do to pick up the win.

Newman had their troubles the first time through the batting order, but as has been the norm for the Knights, they had a big inning, exploding in the bottom of the fourth for seven runs on five hits, with the first six batters reaching. Bohl says his team made the adjustments that were necessary and it paid off.

Bohl says he’s looking forward to the future with only losing a handful of seniors off his squad.

Evan Paulus picked up the win, striking out five and walking none. Paulus says despite a shaky start he was pleased to finish strong.

Peyton Scott was 1-for-3 in the contest in his final game in a Newman uniform.

Senior Ben Fitzgerald says it’s special to be able to go out on top with a state championship.

Newman finishes the season with a 35-3 record. Martensdale-St. Marys finished at 41-5.

=== Audio of final play of the ballgame

=== Full interviews

Coach Alex Bohl

Evan Paulus

Peyton Scott

Ben Fitzgerald

=== other championship games

2A — Beckman of Dyersville 9, Kuemper of Carroll 6

3A — Assumption of Davenport 10, Harlan 1

4A — Johnston 5, Dowling of West Des Moines 0

DES MOINES — All-state softball teams were released Friday afternoon by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association:

== Class 1A

— First team — Jillian Dunn, Newman; Taylor Graven, North Butler

— Second team — Lily Castle, Newman; Kayla Siemens, North Butler

— Third team — Morgan Luecht, Newman; Macy Jacobs, North Butler; Skylar Schmitt, Rockford

— Honorable mention — Maria Determan, Newman; Hallie Testroet, North Butler; Marissa Norby, Rockford

== Class 2A

First team — Hannah Ausenhus, Central Springs

Second team — Anna Dietrich, Central Springs

Third team — Lauren Klaahsen, Central Springs

Honorable mention — Hailey Barrus, Belmond-Klemme; Morgan Kelley, Central Springs; Kaylee Parks, Central Springs; Hailey Borgmeyer, Lake Mills; Mallory Wilhelm, Lake Mills; Lily Walk, St. Ansgar

== Class 3A

Third team — Julia Merfeld, Clear Lake

== Class 4A

Second team — Sara Martin, Charles City

Third team — Samantha Heyer, Charles City; Tayler Schmidt, Charles City

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Yonder Alonso homered in the bottom of the 12th inning to lift the Oakland Athletics to a 6-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Alonzo’s 22nd homer of the season came on the first pitch he saw from Tyler Duffey (0-3) and was his second game-ending home run of his career.

Oakland, which won its second straight after a six-game skid, came in tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the major league lead with eight game-ending hits.

Josh Smith (1-0) pitched two innings to pick up the win.

The Twins lost for the sixth time in seven games and fell to 1-5 on a disastrous West Coast road trip in which they’ve blown leads in every game.

NEW YORK (AP) – The Yankees bolstered their rotation a day before the non-waiver trade deadline as they acquired Jaime García from the Minnesota Twins for a pair of minor league pitchers.

The 31-year-old Garcia is 5-7 with a 4.29 ERA in 19 starts this season. He was acquired by the Twins from the Braves on July 24 and made only one start for Minnesota. He allowed three runs and eight hits in 6 2-3 innings of a 6-3 win over the Athletics on Friday.

He is eligible for free agency at the end of the season.

The Twins received left-handed pitcher Dietrich Enns and right-hander Zack Littell.

The 26-year-old Enns was 2-1 with a 1.99 ERA in eight games (seven starts) with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and the Gulf Coast League.

The 21-year-old Littell was 14-1 with a 1.87 ERA in 20 combined games (18 starts) with Class A Tampa and Double-A Trenton. He was acquired by the Yankees from Seattle for reliever James Pazos on Nov. 18, 2016.

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings have signed star cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a five-year contract extension.

The deal was done on Sunday , with Rhodes entering his fifth NFL season on the final year of his rookie contract. Rhodes was picked for his first Pro Bowl in 2016, tallying a career-high five interceptions while regularly assigned to cover the opponent’s best wide receiver.

NFL Media reported that Rhodes can make as much as $70 million over the duration of the new deal through the 2022 season. Rhodes, who was drafted with the 25th overall selection in the first round in 2013 out of Florida State, is making a little more than $8 million this season.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Wild have agreed to terms with right wing Nino Niederreiter on a five-year, $26.25 million contract.

The Wild announced Sunday their deal with the restricted free agent, who established career highs last season with 25 goals, 32 assists and a plus-17 rating among several other categories. The 24-year-old Swiss star was one of four players to appear in every game for the Wild last season.

Niederreiter will make $4.6 million this season. The annual average value of the contract is $5.25 million for salary cap purposes.

With a big body in front of the net and a sharp shot, Niederreiter has thrived in Minnesota since being acquired four years ago in a trade with the New York Islanders for Cal Clutterbuck and a third-round draft pick.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Sylvia Fowles had 29 points on 11-of-14 shooting and added 12 rebounds to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Seattle Storm 93-82 on Sunday night for their sixth straight victory.

Maya Moore had 24 points, and Rebekkah Brunson added 20 for WNBA-leading Minnesota (19-2). Jia Perkins, starting with Seimone Augustus out for personal reasons, had a career-high seven assists and a season-high six rebounds.

Breanna Stewart’s layup trimmed Seattle’s deficit to 44-40 early in the third, but Fowles scored 14 points in the quarter – including a personal 10-7 run in which she converted two offensive rebounds into four second-chance points – and the Lynx went into the fourth leading 69-57. Moore had 12 points in the final quarter and her 3-pointer with 1:35 to go gave Minnesota its biggest lead, 91-65.

Jewell Loyd led Seattle (10-13) with 26 points, and Breanna Stewart added 24. The Storm have lost three of four.

Minnesota shot 52.2 percent (36 of 69) from the field and had 25 assists.