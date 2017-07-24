Monday July 24th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — The Newman baseball team trailed early but then beat CAM of Anita 10-2 in a Class 1A quarterfinal round game at the state baseball tournament in Des Moines on Friday, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Evan Paulus threw a complete game, striking out ten, and sparking a nine-run bottom of the fifth inning with a two-run homer. CAM had taken a 2-0 lead early in the game off of a couple of fielding miscues by the Knights, but Newman coach Alex Bohl says his team stayed focused on the task at hand.

Bohl says his team needs to use the momentum of the late-game victory on Friday heading into their semifinal game later this week.

Paulus talks about the home run.

Ian Holmgaard was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. He says the long break between Friday’s quarterfinal round game and Thursday’s semifinal is a welcome thing for the Knights.

Newman with the win improves to 33-3 on the season. They’ll face St. Mary’s of Remsen in Thursday’s semifinal round. St. Mary’s knocked off top-ranked North Linn 5-1 in Friday’s other quarterfinal game.

Full post-game interviews:

= Alex Bohl

= Evan Paulus

= Ian Holmgaard

=== 1A quarterfinals from Saturday

#3 Martensdale-St. Marys 7, Hudson 4

#4 Akron-Westfield 5, Lisbon 4 (11 innings)

=== 2A quarterfinals today

11:00 — #9 Iowa City Regina (27-7) vs. #2 Treynor (32-4)

1:30 — #7 Dyersville Beckman (29-11) vs. Denver (18-14)

5:00 — Estherville-Lincoln Central (23-6) vs. Centerville (23-10)

7:30 — #8 Van Meter (30-4) vs. Carroll Kuemper (20-12)

FORT DODGE — State softball championship game results from Friday

1A — Kee 8, Clarksville 1

2A — Iowa City Regina 5, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 4 (16 innings)

3A — Davenport Assumption 8, Albia 0

4A — Winterset 5, Ballard 2

5A — Pleasant Valley 8, Waukee 2

=== State softball notes

2A — Hailee Ausenhus of Central Springs named to the all-tournament team

4A 3rd place game — Oskaloosa 14, Charles City 1

4A — Ciana Sonberg of Charles City named to all-tournament team

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Jose Iglesias had three hits, including a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh that led the Detroit Tigers over Minnesota 9-6 Sunday in a game that took 4 hours, 19 minutes – the longest nine-inning game in Twins history.

Ian Kinsler, James McCann and Alex Presley also had three hits apiece for the Tigers, who took two of three from the Twins. Minnesota fell into third place in the AL Central, 2 1/2 games behind Cleveland and one game back of Kansas City.

Matthew Boyd (4-5) won his second straight start since he was recalled from the minors, striking out a career-high eight in six-plus innings. He allowed three runs, four hits and three walks.

IOWA CITY — The Iowa Hawkeye baseball team gets an early start of the 2018 season as the Hawkeyes will represent the United States in the World University Games in Taiwan next month. Iowa coach Rick Heller says several of the players are still taking part in summer league baseball.

Iowa coach Rick Heller. The Hawkeyes will host three exhibition games, the first is Tuesday, and take part in the National Baseball Congress World Series in Wichita, Kansas, to prepare for the trip.

The Hawkeyes won the Big Ten Tournament title last season and Heller says the early start will be a benefit for next season.

Heller says most International competition these days involves professional players.

IOWA CITY — Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz enjoys the build up to the season just not taking part in it. Ferentz and the rest of the Big Ten coaches gather in Chicago on Monday for the start of media days. The event concludes with Tuesday’s Kickoff Luncheon.

Ferentz says the best part of the event is leaving.

Ferentz is the dean of Big Ten coaches.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – John Kundla, the Hall of Fame coach who led the Minneapolis Lakers to five NBA championships, died Sunday. He was 101.

Son Jim Kundla said his father died at an assisted living facility in Northeast Minneapolis that he has called home for years.

Kundla coached George Mikan and the Lakers in the 1940s and 1950s, helping them become the NBA’s first dynasty. He went 423-302 before retiring at the age of 42 and went on to coach his alma mater, the University of Minnesota.

Kundla was the oldest living Hall of Famer in any of the four major pro sports.

Kundla was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1995. A year later, he was named one of the league’s 10 greatest coaches as part of the league’s “NBA at 50” celebration