Monday July 10th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — 2A softball regional final — Alta-Aurelia at Central Springs — 6:45

MANLY — Regional final softball games take place in Classes 1A, 2A and 3A this evening with winners advancing to next week’s state softball tournament:

== Class 2A Region 2 — Alta-Aurelia (27-5) at #10 Central Springs (28-4)

== Class 1A Region 4 — #13 North Butler (23-7) at #6 Clarksville (26-2)

MASON CITY — Some Class 2A baseball teams started tournament play on Saturday night with district quarterfinal games:

== 2A District 4 at Clarion (district semifinals at Forest City Tuesday)

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 12, Belmond-Klemme 5 (5:00 — GHV vs. Clear Lake)

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2, Eagle Grove 1 (7:00 — CGD vs. Forest City)

== 2A District 5 at Manly (district semifinals at New Hampton Tuesday)

Central Springs 17, Sumner-Fredricksburg 7 (6) (5:00 — CS vs. South Winneshiek)

Hampton-Dumont 7, Osage 2 (7:00 — New Hampton vs. Hampton-Dumont)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Adam Jones homered twice and drove in five runs to lead a 15-hit attack and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Minnesota Twins 11-5 on Sunday.

Ruben Tejada and Seth Smith each had three hits for the Orioles, who won their second straight and earned a split of the weekend series.

Max Kepler had a double and a triple and Robbie Grossman drove in two runs for Minnesota, which reached the All-Star break at 45-43. It’s only the second time in the past seven seasons the Twins have been above .500 at the break.

Ubaldo Jimenez (4-4) worked five innings for his third win in his past five starts. He allowed four runs in the second inning, but otherwise held off the Twins.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Longtime assistant football coach Bob Elliott has died following a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 64.

Iowa, where Elliott played and later coached, announced Sunday that he had died a day earlier.

Elliott spent 38 years as an assistant for a number of high-profile schools. He spent 11 years as an assistant under Hayden Fry with the Hawkeyes, and he also worked for Kansas State, Iowa State, San Diego State and Notre Dame.

Elliott spent the last five seasons under Brian Kelly with the Fighting Irish. He was set to become an off-the-field defensive analyst for Nebraska this fall.

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) – Helio Castroneves dominated the IndyCar race Sunday at Iowa Speedway for his first victory since 2014.

The 42-year-old Castroneves led 217 of 300 laps, giving powerhouse Team Penske its first victory on Iowa’s short oval in 11 tries.

It also was the 30th career win for Castroneves, the Brazilian who was winless since the first race of the Belle Isle doubleheader in Detroit in June 2014.

J.R. Hildebrand was a career-best second, followed by Ryan Hunter-Reay, Will Power and Graham Rahal.

Series leader Scott Dixon finished eighth, two weeks after winning at Road America.

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) – Dalton Sargeant won the ARCA Racing Series event at Iowa Speedway on Saturday night, holding off points leader Austin Theriault.

The 19-year-old Sargeant, from Boca Raton, Florida, won for the second time this season in the No. 77 Cunningham Motorsports Ford – the ride that Chase Briscoe drove to the series title last year.

Sargeant is second in the season standings. He also won this year at Salem Speedway in Indiana, and last year at Berlin Raceway in Michigan.

Theriault was second in Ken Schrader’s No. 52 Federated Auto Parts Toyota. The Fort Kent, Maine, driver has three victories this year.

Sheldon Creed was third in the 150-lap race on the 0.894-mile oval. Michael Self was fourth, followed by Kyle Weatherman, Vinnie Miller, Spencer Davis, Christian Eckes, Bret Holmes and Gus Dean.

QUAD CITIES — The PGA Tour returns to the Quad Cities this week for the John Deere Classic. George McNeilly reports.