Monday January 9th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB — Clear Lake at New Hampton — girls 6:15, boys follow



AM-1300 KGLO — Hawk Talk — Lisa Bluder at 6:00, Fran McCaffery at 7:00

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Senior Peter Jok scored 18 points with 11 rebounds and Iowa rallied from nine down to beat Rutgers 68-62 Sunday and move back to .500 in the Big Ten. Freshman Cordell Pemsl had 13 for the Hawkeyes (10-7, 2-2 Big Ten), who used a late 17-4 run to clinch its seventh win in nine games. Iowa committed 18 turnovers, got crushed on the offensive glass 19-9 and went over eight minutes without a field goal. But the Hawkeyes woke up after 30 sluggish minutes, and Jordan Bohannon’s layup off a steal gave the Hawkeyes a 57-55 lead with 3:59 left. Nicholas Baer’s jumper made it 63-59 with 1:08 to go. Iowa’s Dominique Uhl, ineffective for much of the season, scored 10 points and had eight rebounds. Deshawn Freeman had 19 points and 13 rebounds for Rutgers (11-6, 0-4), who fell to 0-21 on the road since joining the Big Ten. The Scarlet Knights hit just two free throws and four 3s.



AMES, Iowa (AP) – Deonte Burton scored 27 points and Iowa State held off Texas 79-70 on Saturday for its fourth win in five games. Monte Morris had 22 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and zero turnovers for the Cyclones (10-4, 2-1 Big 12), who won despite not hitting a free throw for over 30 minutes. Iowa State pushed its lead to 40-31 by halftime and jumped ahead by 14 early in the second half. Texas (7-8, 1-2) closed to within 68-65 with 3:42 left, but a Matt Thomas 3 after a pair of defensive stops put the game out of reach. Iowa State went just 5 of 12 from the line and was outrebounded 35-29. But the Cyclones forced 19 turnovers and put up 14 more shots than Texas. Kerwin Roach Jr. scored 21 for the Longhorns, Tevin Mack had 15 points and Andrew Jones had 14. But Texas also struggled from the line, going just 8 for 16.



CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) – Landry Shamet hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points and Wichita State beat Missouri Valley Conference nemesis Northern Iowa 80-66 on Sunday. Rauno Nurger added 13 points and Conner Frankamp 11 for Wichita State (14-3, 4-0). Northern Iowa came in with a 3-2 record against the Shockers the past two seasons, while Wichita State was 36-2 against the rest of the MVC in that period. The Shockers hit 55 percent (11 of 20) of their 3-pointers. Jeremy Morgan scored 15 points and Jordan Ashton and Klint Carlson had 12 apiece with Carlson grabbing 10 rebounds for the Panthers (5-10, 0-4), who have lost six straight, their longest losing streak since 2000-01. Frankamp and Reaves hit 3-pointers in the final minute of the first half for a 39-32 lead. The Panthers stayed in range until a 12-2 run left the Shockers in front by 17, 72-55, with 4 1/2 minutes left.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Reed Timmer scored 28 points and Ore Arogundade had 17 in leading Drake to an 88-76 victory over Evansville on Sunday. Timmer and Arogundade combined to shoot 15 for 23 from the floor and Timmer made all eight of his free throws. The Bulldogs as a team shot 23 for 25 (92 percent) from the free-throw line. Ryan Taylor made a 3 to give Evansville a 72-70 lead with 4:03 to play. Casey Schlatter tied it with a pair of free throws, Arogundade hit a 3-pointers and Drake (4-12, 2-2 Missouri Valley) led the rest of the way. T.J. Thomas made a layup and Arogundade made another 3 for an 80-72 lead. Thomas and De’Antae McMurray each finished with 10 points. Jaylon Brown led Evansville (10-7, 1-3) with 23 points. Dru Smith and Duane Gibson scored 14 points apiece, and Taylor added 10.

AMES — The Iowa State women raced out to a 43-19 lead at halftime in an 87-58 win over Kansas on Sunday. It was the Cyclone’s first Big 12 victory after an 0-3 start. Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly says it was a win the Cyclones desperately needed. Bridget Carleton led the way with a game-high 21 points on just nine field goal attempts, while going 7-of-7 from the free throw line. Senior Heather Bowe added a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Mason City native Jadda Buckley played 31 minutes, scoring 13 points, handing out five assists and making four steals.

MASON CITY — The NIACC men’s basketball team picked up a 97-61 win over Pure Prep Academy on Saturday afternoon, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. 14 players scored in the contest, with freshman Josh White scoring 17 points to lead the Trojans. NIACC is now 10-5 on the season and will host Dakota County on Wednesday night, in a game you’ll hear on KGLO starting at 7 o’clock.



COUNCIL BLUFFS — The 17th-ranked NIACC women fell at Iowa Western on Saturday 77-62. UU Longs had 15 points and six rebounds to lead the Lady Trojans in the loss. NIACC drops to 8-7 on the season and will host DMACC on Saturday.

CLEAR LAKE — Sam Snyder had 20 points to lead Forest City past Clear Lake 59-57 in non-conference basketball Saturday afternoon, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB. Chris Jermeland made a layup with three seconds left to give the Indians the final advantage. Zach Lester had 20 points to lead the Lions, who fall to 4-6 on the season and will travel to New Hampton tonight in non-conference play.

CLEAR LAKE — The 7th-ranked in Class 3A Clear Lake girls had no problem with Forest City, picking up a 55-32 win Saturday afternoon, as you also heard on KRIB. Emily Snelling had 17 points to lead the Lions while Chole Mueller added 10. Clear Lake is 9-1 and will travel to New Hampton tonight, a girl-boy doubleheader that you’ll hear on KRIB starting at about 6:15.



— other girls basketball from Saturday

#10/2A Rockford 49, #10/1A AGWSR 33

Newman 51, North Iowa 45 (OT)

Algona 50, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 32



— other boys basketball from Saturday

#10/2A Osage 65, Belmond-Klemme 30

Newman70, North Iowa 47

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 69, Algona 57

FOREST CITY — The Clear Lake wrestling team won the Forest City Invitational on Saturday. The Lions had three individuals capture titles, ending up with 182 ½ points. Top-ranked wrestlers Eric Faught at 113 and Ryan Leisure at 145 had no issues capturing first-place in their respective weight classes, while 120-pounder Jackson Hamlin provided the bright spot on the day, winning his first tournament since middle school. Hamlin beat the top-seed Cameron Peterson of Algona 3-2 in the semifinals before beating the second-seed in the tournament Alec Fett 4-3 in the championship match. Clear Lake also had three wrestlers finish in third place. North Butler had four champions on the day and took second place with 168 points. Algona was third with 158, followed by Charles City, St. Ansgar, Emmetsburg, Forest City and West Fork in the team standings. Clear Lake will travel to Charles City tomorrow night for a triangular that also features Denver-Tripoli. You can hear that on KRIB starting at about 6:15 PM.

LACROSSE, WISCONSIN — For only the second time in franchise history, the North Iowa Bulls were shut out as LaCrosse picked up a 2-0 win on their home ice. Dylan Goggin and Sam Dabrowski each had goals for LaCrosse. North Iowa drops to 25-5-0-1 on the season and will host the Wisconsin Whalers on Saturday night at the North Iowa Ice Arena.