Monday January 30th Local Sports

– AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB — Clear Lake at Algona — girls 6:15, boys follow

– AM-1300 KGLO — Newman vs. Rockford — girls 6:15, boys follow

FOREST CITY — Lake Mills captured their first conference tournament wrestling title since 2003 by winning the Top of Iowa Conference wrestling tournament held in Forest City on Saturday, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB. The Bulldogs crowned three individual champions and accumulated 244 ½ points, easily outscoring second-place and TIC East Division champion Osage, who finished second overall with 162 ½ points. Caiden Jones won the 106 pound title, Gabe Irons won at 182 and top-ranked Slade Sifuentes won the 195 pound weight class for the Bulldogs. Derek Fox at 152, Brock Jennings at 170 and Caleb Ring at 220 all won titles for Osage. Jennings as well as West Fork’s Jacob Hansen at 138 pounds became four-time conference champions on Saturday. Jennings won two titles in the North Iowa Conference while Hansen won two in the Corn Bowl Conference prior to both winning titles in the first two years of the Top of Iowa Conference.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Brady Ellingson came off the bench to score 17 points and Iowa pounded Ohio State 85-72 on Saturday, snapping a three-game losing streak. Reserve freshman Ryan Kriener had 14 for the Hawkeyes (12-10, 4-5 Big Ten), who won despite missing senior star Peter Jok – who sat out to rest a nagging back injury. Jok, the Big Ten’s leading scorer at 21 points a game, had started 56 games in a row for the Hawkeyes. But Iowa played inspired in his absence, jumping ahead by 11 at halftime and getting its first 61 points from underclassmen. Jae’Sean Tate scored 17 to lead the Buckeyes (13-9, 3-6), who fell to 1-4 on the road after an effort that resembled an 89-66 loss at Wisconsin two weeks ago. Ohio State, which trailed by as much as 20, let Iowa shoot 50 percent and needed a late run made the final score as close as it was.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Luke Kornet scored 21 points, and Vanderbilt stopped a skid by holding off Iowa State 84-78 Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Commodores (10-11) came in having lost five of their last six in the Southeastern Conference. The one win was an upset at then-No. 19 Florida a week ago only to blow a 15-point lead in a loss to Arkansas on Tuesday night. It didn’t look good in the first half as Iowa State (13-7) jumped out to an 11-point lead. The Commodores tied it at 33 going into halftime, and then they controlled the second half leading by as much as 15 in pulling out a much-needed win. Nolan Cressler added 20 points, Jeff Roberson had 16 and Matthew Fisher-Davis 14 before fouling out. Monte Morris led Iowa State with 25 points before fouling out.



DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Klint Carlson made three 3-pointers and scored 17 points and surging Northern Iowa defeated Drake 71-63 on Saturday. The Panthers (10-11, 5-5) lost their first five Missouri Valley Conference games but now have won five in a row. Jeremy Morgan, making 8 of 10 free throws, scored 16 points, and Bennett Koch also scored 16 points, on 7-of-8 shooting, for Northern Iowa, which made 20 of 27 free throws to 7 of 10 for Drake. Ore Arogundade had three 3-pointers and 15 points to lead the Bulldogs (7-15, 5-5), who had a five-game home winning streak snapped. An 8-0 run with a 3-pointer from Carlson and a basket and 3-pointer from Luke McDonnell gave the Panthers the lead for good at 44-37 with 10:45 left. Arogundade made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to four with just under eight minutes left but Northern Iowa answered with a 12-5 run to lead by 11 and Drake wouldn’t get closer than eight.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) – Brionna Jones scored 28 points, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added 18 and No. 3 Maryland completed a season sweep of Iowa with a 100-81 victory Sunday. Freshman Destiny Slocum had 11 points and 11 assists for the Terrapins (21-1, 9-0 Big Ten), whose nine-game winning streak includes a 16-point rout of Iowa on Jan. 14. Maryland reached the midpoint of its league schedule as the only unbeaten team in conference play. Since joining the Big Ten three years ago, Maryland is 43-2 in the league and 6-0 in the conference tournament. The Terrapins blistered Iowa with 60 percent shooting, including 76.5 percent in the pivotal second quarter. Jones fought off an early ankle sprain to make 12 of 13 shots and help Maryland reach the 100-point mark for the fifth time this season. Iowa (13-8, 4-4) has won three of five; both losses in that span are against Maryland. Kathleen Doyle led the Hawkeyes with 21 points and Ally Disterhoft had 16. Mason City native Makenzie Meyer started and played 26 minutes, scoring 11 points and handing out two assists.

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State (12-9, 3-7 Big 12) took down TCU (10-10, 2-7 Big 12) in a 72-69 nail-biter at Hilton Coliseum on Saturday night. Bridget Carleton poured in a game-high 24 points and Seanna Johnson dominated on the glass, pulling down a career-high 19 boards in the Cyclone victory. Iowa State trailed by as many as 16 points early in the second quarter, but rallied for its third Big 12 win of the season. Mason City native Jadda Buckley scored eight points. She now ranks 27th on Iowa State’s career scoring chart with 1069 points. Iowa State hosts #2 Baylor on Wednesday night.



CLEAR LAKE — 3rd-ranked Crestwood downed 6th-ranked Clear Lake 75-51 in a matchup of top ten ranked Class 3A girls basketball teams on Saturday night, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB. Brynn Boderman had six three-pointers to lead the Cadets with 22 points. Sara Faber had 14 points, Jessica Faber added 12 while Gretchen Jones added 10 as the Lions were without the services of senior guard Emily Snelling, who injured a knee late in the 1st quarter of Friday night’s loss to Humboldt. Clear Lake travels to Algona tonight as part of a girl-boy doubleheader that you’ll hear on KRIB starting at 6:15.



— other girls scores from Saturday

Garrigan 65, Newman 62

Rockford 71, Eagle Grove 32

North Butler 39, Lake Mills 36

West Hancock 54, West Fork 50

North Union 60, Northwood-Kensett 23

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61, Nashua-Plainfield 54

— boys scores from Saturday

Garrigan 72, Newman 70

West Fork 56, #9/1A West Hancock 39

Lake Mills 64, North Butler 47

Rockford 65, Eagle Grove 50

North Union 76, Northwood-Kensett 49

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 76, Nashua-Plainfield 23



JOHNSTON — The head of the board that governs Iowa’s three public universities says the University of Iowa’s athletic department may start financing scholarships for students who are NOT athletes. Board of Regents president Bruce Rastetter says the University of Iowa’s president and athletic director are having that discussion now. “One of the things that isn’t often recognized is that athletic departments do contribute to the university in a significant way,” Rastetter says. “I mean first of all, they pay scholarship dollars on tuition, room and board to the university. Second, it becomes a huge fundraising opportunity at the universities to bring alums, donors in that results in significant investment in the university.” But Rastetter says there is a “national trend” among premiere university football and basketball programs to help finance other campus priorities. “There are ways that it can enhance the student body, lower student fees, scholarship funds beyond that,” Rastetter says. “But at the end of the day, they need to be careful that they not limit their ability to compete by taking too many dollars and then they won’t have the revenue stream to give the dollars.” Rastetter made his comments during a weekend appearance on Iowa Public Television’s “Iowa Press” program. Rastetter says neither tax dollars or student tuition money is used to finance the athletic programs in Iowa City, Ames or Cedar Falls. Ticket sales and contributions from donors are the sources of income for the Iowa and Iowa State athletic departments. The University of Northern Iowa uses SOME student FEES along with ticket sales and donor money to run the Panther athletic department.



== The president of the board that oversees the University of Iowa is stiff-arming a state legislator’s attempt to forbid the Hawkeyes from hosting a Friday night football game. “The University of Iowa is part of the Big Ten. The Big Ten’s going to have Friday night games. The University of Iowa probably needs to do that.” Rastetter says there’s an important tradition of having high school football games on Friday nights in Iowa, but this is a unique situation. The Big Ten plans to schedule six Friday night games per season, though at least the 2022 season. State Representative Peter Cownie of West Des Moines has sponsored a bill that would forbid the Panthers, Cyclones AND the Hawkeyes from hosting home games on a Friday night. Rastetter said during a weekend appearance on Iowa Public Television that each athletic department should make those kind of scheduling decisions. The bill, if it became law, would ban the Iowa-Nebraska game that has been held on the Friday after Thanksgiving for the past several years.