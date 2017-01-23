Monday January 23rd Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT

=AM-1300 KGLO — Mason City High basketball vs. Marshalltown — girls 6:15, boys follow

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Mason City native Jadda Buckley scored 21 points, Seanna Johnson totaled 13 points, eight rebounds and a career-high nine assists and Iowa State got its first victory against a ranked team in over a year with a 75-69 win over No. 22 Kansas State on Saturday. Iowa State led 48-44 heading into the fourth quarter and stayed in front until a pair of free throws from Karyla Middlebook gave the Wildcats a 58-57 lead with 5:19 remaining. Bridget Carleton put the Cyclones up for good with her fourth 3-pointer, as Buckley and Johnson coupled to make all eight free-throw attempts in the final 30 seconds to seal it. Buckley and Carleton combined to make 7 of 11 3-pointers for Iowa State (11-8, 2-6 Big 12). The Cyclones made 8 of 12 from the field and 9 of 9 free throws in the fourth quarter and shot 51 percent from the field (26 of 51) overall. Kaylee Page and Breanna Lewis each had 14 points for Kansas State (15-5, 5-3). Iowa State last defeated a ranked team on Dec. 11, 2015, with a 69-66 win over Iowa.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Deonte Burton scored a career high 31 points, and Iowa State rallied to beat Oklahoma 92-87 in double overtime on Saturday afternoon. Naz Mitrou-Long scored 20 points and Monte Morris added 19 for the Cyclones (12-6, 4-3 Big 12), who overcame a 19-point deficit in the first half to snap a two-game losing skid. Jordan Woodard scored all 21 of his points after halftime, Kameron McGusty scored 19 points and Kristian Doolittle added 15 points and a career-high 15 rebounds for the Sooners (8-10, 2-5), who were coming off an overtime win over No. 7 West Virginia on Wednesday. Oklahoma ran out to a 14-2 lead to start the game and led 28-9 before Iowa State went on a 10-0 run to close the gap. The Cyclones led 30-29 at halftime, and the teams traded leads the rest of the way.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) – Jordan Ashton scored 14 points, including a pair of free throw with 15 seconds left, and Northern Iowa overcame a 12-point second-half deficit to beat Southern Illinois 58-57 on Saturday night. Ashton scored 10 of his 14 in the second half for Northern Iowa (8-11, 3-5 Missouri Valley) and was perfect from the field (3 of 3), the arc (2 of 2) and the free-throw line (2 of 2) in the final 20 minutes. Trailing 54-42 with 8:23 remaining, the Panthers outscored Southern Illinois 12-1 over the next seven minutes to close it to 55-54. A dunk by Thik Bol with 1:21 left to play put the Salukis in front by three, 57-54, but a layup from Klint Carlson and Ashton’s free throws gave Northern Iowa a 58-57 lead with 15 seconds left. Northern Iowa led 27-26 at halftime, but the Salukis used an 11-2 run to take a 36-29 lead with 16:50 remaining and eventually pushed the lead to lead to 12. Armon Fletcher had 16 points and six rebounds for Southern Illinois (11-10, 4-4).

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) – Deontae Hawkins scored 19 points and Illinois State pulled away in the second half to beat Drake, 72-58 Saturday to keep its Missouri Valley Conference unblemished. Graham Woodward hit a 3-pointer with one second left in the first half to get Drake within four at intermission, 30-26. But the Bulldogs got no closer in the second half after Billy Wampler’s 3-pointer made it 46-42 with just over 10 minutes left. Phil Fayne’s layup with 8:04 remaining gave the Redbirds a 10-point lead and DJ Clayton’s tip-in off an offensive rebound pushed the lead to 14. Clayton finished with 15 points off the bench for Illinois State (16-4, 8-0). MiKyle McIntosh added 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Drake was held to just 30.5 shooting from the field (18 of 59), including 10 of 32 from long range. Reed Timmer and Woodward each had 13 points to lead the Bulldogs.

MASON CITY — The NIACC basketball teams both picked up wins on Saturday afternoon at home against Iowa Central, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The Lady Trojans picked up a 68-48 win as four players scored in double figures, led by Riley Galvin, who had 12. NIACC improves to 10-8 overall and 2-1 in conference play. Nick Wurm had 27 points to lead the NIACC men to an 82-55 win over Iowa Central. Wurm canned seven three-pointers and also grabbed 10 rebounds and seven assists. Both NIACC teams host Ellsworth on Wednesday.



— high school boys basketball from Saturday

#8/2A Osage 67, #8/3A Charles City 66

#9/1A West Fork 67, Hampton-Dumont 25

Rockford 68, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 64

Lake Mills 78, Northwood-Kensett 47

— high school girls basketball from Saturday

#13/2A Rockford 59, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 39

Hampton-Dumont 49, West Fork 43

Osage 56, Charles City 35

Lake Mills 55, Northwood-Kensett 40

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Karl-Anthony Towns had 32 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists and hit the go-ahead shot with 42.5 seconds to play to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 111-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. Towns hit 13 of 19 shots and also had four blocks and Andrew Wiggins scored 24 points in Minnesota’s fourth straight home win. Shabazz Muhammad scored 20 points off the bench and the Wolves rallied from nine points down midway through the fourth quarter for the win. Gary Harris scored 22 points and Nikola Jokic had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Nuggets on the second night of a back-to-back. Wilson Chandler and Jamal Murray added 17 points each for Denver, which played without Emmanuel Mudiay because of a sore back.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Filip Forsberg scored twice, including the tiebreaking goal in the third, and the Nashville Predators rallied from two goals down to beat the Minnesota Wild 4-2 Sunday night. Forsberg took a pretty feed from Ryan Ellis and one-timed it from the left circle past Darcy Kuemper with 6:36 left to put Nashville up 3-2. It was Kuemper’s first-career loss in five starts against the Predators, who have won six of seven and wrapped up a five-game road trip with four wins. Ryan Johansen added an empty netter for Nashville, and James Neal also had a goal. Pekka Rinne stopped 21 shots for Nashville. Mikael Granlund and Jason Pominville scored for the Wild. Kuemper, starting in place of regular starter Devan Dubnyk, had 28 saves as Minnesota fell into a first-place tie with Chicago atop the Western Conference.

ALGONA — Fielding a lineup made up of a number of junior varsity wrestlers, the Clear Lake wrestling team finished sixth at the North Central Conference tournament in Algona on Saturday, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB . Eric Faught was the lone champion for the Lions as he picked up the 113-pound title. Braxton Doebel at 132 and Kyle Willms at 220 finished third while Jake Keith finished fourth at 285. Webster City won the tournament with 199.5 points, with Clarion-Goldfield-Dows finishing second with 190. Clear Lake is scheduled to host Mason City High in their annual cross-county rivalry dual tomorrow night, which you’ll hear on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB starting at about 7:15.

DES MOINES — A number of north-central Iowans were honored over the weekend at the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association awards banquet in Des Moines.

== NIACC baseball coach Travis Hergert was selected as the two-year coach of the year for the third time. NIACC was 47-16 in 2016 and qualified for the Division II World Series for the third time in four seasons.

== Seth Thompson of Clear Lake was named the Class 2A coach of the year after leading the Lions to their third state title in four years.

== Troy Rood of Mason City High School and Dan Mason of NIACC were honored with the Bill and Sherry Freese Contributor of the Year award after the two schools hosted the Association’s All-Star Series back in August.

== Jared Patterson of the Mason City Globe-Gazette and Julie Salisbury of the Nora Springs-Rockford Register were honored as the Central District and East District Media Award winners.