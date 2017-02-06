Monday February 6th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT

– AM-1300 KGLO — Mason City High at Ankeny Centennial — girls 6:15, boys follow

– AM-1490 KRIB — Clear Lake vs. Hampton-Dumont — girls 6:15, boys follow



HOUSTON (AP) – Former St. Louis Rams, Iowa Barnstormers and University of Northern Iowa quarterback Kurt Warner is part of the seven-man class heading into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Warner won one Super Bowl and two overall MVP awards while leading “The Greatest Show on Turf” with the Rams, and later led the Arizona Cardinals to a Super Bowl appearance.



IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Jordan Bohannon scored 15 points, Tyler Cook added 13 and Iowa held on for an 81-70 win over Nebraska on Sunday. Brady Ellingson scored 11 points and hit a late 3-pointer to help the Hawkeyes (14-10, 6-5 Big Ten) secure their third straight win and avenge a double-overtime loss at Nebraska last month. Bohannon hit four 3-pointers and has a freshman school-record 54 on the season. Peter Jok, the Big Ten’s leading scorer, scored 12 points in his return to the lineup after missing Iowa’s last two games with back issues. Jok played 30 minutes and shot 2 of 7 from the field. Jack McVeigh scored 16 points to lead Nebraska (10-13, 4-7), which outrebounded Iowa but made only 3 of 19 3-pointers. Tai Webster had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists. The senior became the 28th player in Nebraska history to reach the 1,000-point mark. Referee Tom Eades suffered an undisclosed injury with 12 minutes left in the second half and did not return. The rest of the game was officiated by two referees.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Deonte Burton hit seven 3-pointers and scored 29 points, Monte Morris added 25 and Iowa State rallied from a big halftime deficit to beat No. 2 Kansas 92-89 in overtime Saturday, ending the Jayhawks’ 51-game winning streak at Allen Fieldhouse. Naz Mitrou-Long added six 3-pointers and 22 points for the Cyclones (14-8, 6-4 Big 12), who had a school-record 18 3-pointers while forcing the Jayhawks (20-3, 8-2) into 21 turnovers. They also overcame a monster performance by the Jayhawks’ Frank Mason III, who had a career-best 32 points while going 9 of 11 from the field, 4 of 5 from beyond the arc and 10 of 12 at the free throw line.



CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) – Bennett Koch scored 14 points and Jeremy Morgan added 12 points to lead Northern Iowa past Indiana State 65-60 on Saturday for its sixth win in its last seven games. Emondre Rickman’s layup off an offensive rebound for Indiana State tied the score at 57 with 1:25 to play before the Panthers used an 8-3 run to end the game. Juwan McCloud made a layup and Klint Carlson followed with a layup to put the Panthers up four with 20 seconds to go. Brenton Scott made a 3 with five seconds to before Morgan sank all four of his free throws in the last 13 seconds. He finished 7-for-8 shooting from the stripe. Northern Iowa (11-12, 6-6 Missouri Valley) led 27-26 at intermission. Carlson and Jordan Ashton each scored 11 points and McCloud had 10. Scott led Indiana State (8-16, 2-10) with 16 points before fouling out. Rickman scored 12 points and Everett Clemons collected 12 rebounds.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Bridget Carleton matched her career-high with 31 points and ran her consecutive free throws made streak to 42 and Iowa State routed No. 22 West Virginia 80-55 on Saturday. Carleton had 22 points in the first half as the Cyclones (13-10, 4-8 Big 12) took a 37-28 lead. Emily Durr added 14 points and Meredith Burkhall had 12. Seanna Johnson had nine rebound and seven assists to go with her seven points, while Mason City native Jadda Buckley had nine points, five assists and four rebounds. Iowa State shot 52 percent (29 of 56) while the Mountaineers (16-7, 4-7) shot 30 percent (19 of 64). Katrina Pardee matched her career high with four 3-pointers and scored 16 points for West Virginia. Tynice Martin added 13. Durr made 2 of 3 free throws with 7:11 remaining to push the Cyclone lead to 68-43. It was the ninth time this year and 14th time in her career she was fouled shooting a triple.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Megan Gustafson’s 12th double-double of the season couldn’t derail Michigan from its 12th consecutive home victory Sunday in front of 3,327 inside the Crisler Center. Gustafson scored 23 points with 12 rebounds for the University of Iowa women’s basketball team, but the host Wolverines overcame a 15-point second-quarter deficit to prevail, 72-70. The Hawkeyes led for 32 minutes, 7 seconds of the 40-minute game. Freshman Makenzie Meyer from Mason City started, playing 28 minutes, scoring one point, handing out one assist, making one steal and grabbing two rebounds.

CRESTON — Kelsie Willert had six three-pointers to lead NIACC to a 78-61 win at Southwestern on Saturday afternoon. Willert ended the day with a career-high 20 points. UU Longs had 14 and Morgan Cuffe added 10 for the Lady Trojans, who are now 12-10 overall and 4-3 in the conference. In the men’s game, top-ranked Southwestern beat NIACC 91-55. Nick Wurm led the Trojans with 13 points.



MASON CITY — Kyle Lang scored a career-high 41 points as Mason City High beat Ankeny 86-74 on Saturday afternoon at home, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Lang drained eight three-pointers as part of an 11-three-point day for the Mohawks, who raced out to a 32-21 lead after one quarter. Mason City is now 10-7 on the season. The Mason City High girls have won five straight, as they beat Ankeny 68-46. Megan Meyer had 25 points to pace the Mohawks. Both Mason City teams head to Ankeny Centennial tonight for a doubleheader that you’ll hear on KGLO starting at 6:15.



— other girls basketball from Saturday

West Fork 48, Central Springs 46

North Iowa 56, St. Ansgar 32

North Union 59, Belmond-Klemme 49

— other boys basketball from Saturday

West Fork 75, Central Springs 36

St. Ansgar 60, North Iowa 40

North Union 53, Belmond-Klemme 42

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake qualified four wrestlers to the district tournament, but the Lions were edged out of a spot in the regional duals as they finished third at the Class 2A sectional wrestling tournament in Algona on Saturday. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows easily won the sectional with 242 points. Host Algona finished second with 187 points, edging Clear Lake by one point for the second qualifying spot for regional duals. Eric Faught at 113, Braxton Doebel at 132, and Ryan Leisure at 145 all took first place, while Dalton Menninga finished second at 195.

EAGLE GROVE — At the 1A sectional at Eagle Grove, Lake Mills had four title winners and three runners-up as they took the sectional team title with 233 ½ points. West Hancock finished second with 192.



NASHUA — At the 1A sectional in Nashua, Central Springs took the team title with 207 points with four champions and three runners-up. St. Ansgar finished second with 162 points, while Newman finished third with 159 ½. The Knights did not crown a champion but had seven wrestlers finish second and qualify for the district meet.



CHARLES CITY — At the 2A sectional in Charles City, Osage crowned seven champions and had a runner-up on their way to taking the team title with 231 points. Host Charles City finished second with 208 points as they had five champions and three runners-up.

MASON CITY — The North Iowa Bulls were swept at home in a weekend series with Granite City. Granite City took a 7-5 decision on Friday night, as the Lumberjacks jumped out to a 6-3 lead after two periods. Tyler Bump, Sean Mallonee, Mike Lyons, Horka Sekesi and Connor Clemons all had goals for the Bulls. On Saturday night, Granite City scored three goals in the third period for a 5-2 win. Braxton Collins and Connor Clemons scored for the Bulls.