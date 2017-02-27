Monday February 27th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

== Two teams from the Top of Iowa Conference’s West Division are heading to the boys state basketball tournament next week after picking up wins in substate championship games on Saturday night.



CLEAR LAKE — Garner-Hayfield-Ventura advanced to the state tournament by holding off Osage 47-43 in a 2A substate final in front of a standing-room only crowd at Clear Lake High School Saturday night, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB. Coach Joe Albertson says his team was able to survive a back-and-forth game between the two Top of Iowa Conference division champions.

The Cardinals led by 10 points early in the second quarter, only to see that lead evaporate with Osage taking a two-point lead into the locker room at the half. Albertson says his team didn’t let the Green Devils’ momentum swing impact them.

Nick Joynt led the way for the Cardinals with 20 points. It’s the first state tournament appearance for the combined Garner-Hayfield-Ventura program. Garner-Hayfield last went to the state tournament in 2007, while Ventura went to state in 2009. The Cardinals will either play next Monday night or Tuesday during the day in the 2A state quarterfinals. Osage, which ends their season with a 22-2 record, was led by Drew Olson who had 16.

CLARION — West Hancock is making their third straight trip to the state tournament after a 53-44 win over West Fork in a Class 1A substate final played in Clarion. West Hancock overcame a 26-22 deficit at the half, clamping down on defense and holding West Fork to just 33 percent shooting in the second half. Dylan Eckels and Ben Eisenman each had 19 to lead West Hancock, who improves to 19-6 on the season and will play in the 1A state quarterfinals next Monday. Zack Martinek led West Fork with 16 points as the Warhawks end their season with a record of 19-6.

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Mason City High boys basketball team fell in their 4A substate semifinal game Saturday night at Cedar Rapids Kennedy 49-39, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Kyle Lang led Mason City with 11 points, while Zach Hendrickson and Dylan Miller each added seven. Mason City finishes their season with a record of 12-11. Kennedy advances to face Cedar Falls in the substate final tomorrow night. Cedar Falls knocked off Cedar Rapids Prairie 76-73 on Friday night.



FOREST CITY — Forest City outscored Crestwood 33-16 in the middle two quarters on their way to a 62-43 win over Crestwood in a 3A district final Saturday afternoon. Ryan Theel and Sam Snyder each had 15 points while Avery Busta added 13 to lead the Indians, who improve to 19-4 on the season and will face Waverly-Shell Rock in the substate final tonight in Parkersburg.

DES MOINES — The girls state basketball tournament begins its six-day run at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines this morning:

== Class 1A

10:00 — #1 Springville (22-2) vs. #12 Burlington Notre Dame (19-6)

11:45 — #6 Bellevue Marquette (21-3) vs. #7 Kingsley-Pierson (23-1)

1:30 — #2 Turkey Valley (21-2) vs. #9 Janesville (24-0)

3:15 — #3 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (23-1) vs. #8 Sidney (23-1)



== Class 2A

5:00 — #1 Iowa City Regina (25-0) vs. #12 Logan-Magnolia (21-3)

6:45 — #4 Western Christian of Hull (22-2) vs. #5 North Linn (24-1)

8:30 — #2 Treynor (25-0) vs. #10 Van Meter (21-3)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) – Freshman Jordan Bohannon scored a career-high 24 points, hitting 8 of 10 3-pointers to help Iowa breeze past fading No. 24 Maryland 83-69 Saturday night. Tyler Cook had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (16-13, 8-8 Big Ten), who improved to 2-7 on the road this season. Iowa led by seven at halftime and erased any shred of suspense by taking a 16-point lead with 10:28 remaining. The Hawkeyes went 16 for 26 beyond the arc in avenging a home loss to Maryland on Jan. 19. Bohannon came in averaging 9.2 points per game and shooting 37 percent from 3-point range. Cook, who’s also a freshman, scored only eight points in the first meeting between the teams. Kevin Huerter scored 13 points for Maryland (22-7, 10-6). Since opening 20-2, the Terrapins have lost five of seven and three in a row. Eager to rebound from a home loss to Minnesota, the Terrapins came out flat against an Iowa team that had beaten only Rutgers on the road.

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Deonte Burton scored 22 points, including a crucial 3 with 1:17 left, and Iowa State beat No. 9 Baylor 72-69 on Saturday for its fifth straight win. Monte Morris had 17 points with seven assists for the Cyclones (19-9, 11-5 Big 12), who have their longest winning streak in league play since a seven-game stretch in 2005. It was a back-and-forth matchup for over 30 minutes, with nine lead changes and 13 ties. But consecutive 3s from Donovan Jackson and Morris gave Iowa State a 56-51 lead with 6:50 left. Johnathan Motley made it 62-61 on a dunk with 1:48 to go. But with the shot clock about to expire, Burton banked in a 3 from the top of the key. Baylor, which followed with a turnover forced by Iowa State pressure, eventually pulled within 71-69 with 4.3 seconds left before King McLure’s contested 3 at the buzzer failed to find the rim. Motley had 27 points and 11 rebounds for Baylor (23-6, 10-6).

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) – MiKyle McIntosh scored 15 points, Paris Lee and Keyshawn Evans scored 14 apiece and Illinois State won a share of the Missouri Valley Conference title for the first time in 19 years with a 63-42 win over Northern Iowa on Saturday. The Redbirds (25-5, 17-1), who share their first title since 1997-98 with Wichita State, led 30-25 at halftime before shooting a blistering 65 percent (13 of 20) in the second half, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range. McIntosh hit 7 of 9 shots and Lee had eight rebounds and four assists. Jordan Ashton had 13 points for Northern Iowa (14-15, 9-9), which enters next week’s conference tournament in St. Louis as a top four seed for the ninth-straight year. Illinois State received the top seed over the Shockers based on RPI. The Redbirds closed the game on a 15-2 run, making seven straight shots before missing their last one while the Panthers missed their last six shots.



DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Donte Thomas scored 22 points to match his career high and grabbed 12 rebounds as Bradley completed its regular season with an 82-74 win over Drake and clinched the No. 6 seed into the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Saturday afternoon. The victory, coupled with Missouri State’s loss to Wichita State, left the Braves and tied in the conference standing. Bradley’s better RPI ranking earned it the tie-breaking edge to claim the higher seed. Bradley (12-19, 7-11) never trailed in the game, but Drake tied the game twice in the first half and again at 48-48 with 11:01 left to play in the game, but the Braves always answered. Thomas posted a double-double for the fourth time this season and grabbed nine of his 12 rebounds off the offensive glass. Darrell Brown added 15 points for Bradley (12-19, 7-11). Graham Woodward put up a season-high 22 points for Drake (7-23, 5-13). De’Antae McMurray added 15 points.



MASON CITY — Six players scored in double figures as the NIACC women picked up a 102-75 win over Southeastern at home on Saturday. Morgan Cuffe led NIACC with 20 points, while Taylor Laabs added 15. NIACC is 16-11 overall and 8-4 in the conference and will travel to top-ranked Kirkwood on Wednesday.



COUNCIL BLUFFS — NIACC’s Mario Pena fell in the 285 pound championship match at the National Junior College Athletic Association national wrestling championships in Council Bluffs Saturday night. Pena was pinned by Iowa Central’s Thomas Petersen in 2:33 in the title match. Pena ends up being a two-time All-American after finishing fourth in his freshman year. Other placewinners for NIACC included Austin Anderly finishing fifth at 141 pounds, Brennen Doebel finishing sixth at 125, Tucker Black finishing seventh at 165, and Jamarius Jackson finishing eighth at 133. Iowa Central won the team title with 150 points, edging Clackamas College by three-and-a-half points for the national championship. NIACC finished seventh with 67 points.