Monday February 13th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

LAKE MILLS — 38 area wrestlers punched their ticket to this week’s state tournament by qualifying at district tournaments on Saturday.

== At the Class 1A district in Lake Mills, the host Bulldogs qualified six wrestlers, with three champions and three runners-up. Top-ranked Slade Sifuentes ran his record to 46-0 by beating Hunter Hagen of West Hancock for the 195 pound title. North Butler qualified three wrestlers; while Belmond-Klemme, Central Springs, Newman, Rockford, West Fork and West Hancock each qualified two. Riceville and St. Ansgar each qualified one wrestler.

== At the Class 2A district at Webster City, Clear Lake qualified two wrestlers. Two-time state champion Ryan Leisure improved his record to 35-0 with a technical fall in the semifinal and pinning Clayton Reis of Pocahontas in the 145 pound final. At 113 pounds, top-ranked Eric Faught lost to second-ranked Drake Doolittle of Webster City 8-5 in the final. Faught had to pin Austin Case of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in the second-place match to qualify for state.

== At the Class 2A district at Iowa Falls, Osage qualified five wrestlers, Charles City qualified four while Hampton-Dumont qualified one. Winning district titles for Osage were Derek Fox at 152, Brock Jennings at 170 and Caleb Ring at 220. Charles City’s lone district champion was Dylan Koresh at 145.

== At the 3A district meet in Waverly, Mason City High qualified three wrestlers for the state tournament. Cullan Schriever ran his record to 25-0 with a 15-6 major decision over Evan Yant in the 106 pound title match. Colby Schriever at 120 lost his championship match, losing in the ultimate tiebreaker to Dylan Albrecht of Waverly-Shell Rock. Isaac Bartel at 195 pinned Eric Gleiter of Waterloo West in the second period of the 1st place match to qualify again for the state tournament.



The state dual tournament starts Wednesday with Lake Mills participating in Class 1A. The traditional state tournament starts on Thursday. You can hear live play-by-play coverage of state wrestling on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB.

List of area state qualifiers:

== Belmond-Klemme (2)

113 — LoganHeaberlin

285 — CameronBeminio

== Central Springs (2)

145 —Georden Perry

182 — ZachRyg

== Charles City (4)

132 — Nate Lasher

145 — Dylan Koresh

182 — Alex Koehler

220 — AaronMaloy

== Clear Lake (2)

113 — EricFaught

145 — Ryan Leisure

== Hampton-Dumont (1)

152 — Isaac Shelton

== Lake Mills (6)

106 — Caiden Jones

113 — TylerHelgeson

138 — CaelBoehmer

152 — Michael Olsen

182 — Gabe Irons

195 — SladeSifuentes

== Mason City High (3)

106 —Cullan Schriever

120 — Colby Schriever

195 — IsaacBartel

== Newman (2)

120 — Jacob McBride

145 — Ben Jacobs

== North Butler (3)

106 — Bryce Trees

152 — Brandon Trees

160 — Dalton Nelson

== Osage (5)

106 — Joe Jacobs

152 — Derek Fox

160 — Zach Williams

170 — Brock Jennings

220 — Caleb Ring

== Riceville (1)

132 — ChanceThrondson

== Rockford (2)

120 — Will Portis

170 — Dakota Vance

== St. Ansgar (1)

285 — Mitchell Smith

== West Fork (2)

138 — Jacob Hansen

170 —Jarel Arbegast

== West Hancock (2)

195 — Hunter Hagen

220 — Colton Francis

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake girls held Dike-New Hartford to five points in the second half on their way to a 38-18 win in a Class 3A Region 4 quarterfinal round contest, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB Saturday night. Clear Lake trailed 13-12 at the half after Dike-New Hartford’s zone defense caused fits for the Lions offense. Sara Faber had 14 points, Jessica Faber ended up with 12, while freshman Julia Merfeld hit three three-pointers and ended with nine. Clear Lake improves to 19-3 and will host Osage in the regional semifinal on Wednesday night. Osage beat Oelwein 69-29 in their regional quarterfinal.

— other area girls tournament games from Saturday night

== 3A Region 4

Humboldt 55, Hampton-Dumont 43

== 3A Region 1

Forest City 63, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 51

Algona 67, Estherville-Lincoln Central 41

== 2A Region 5

Lake Mills 61, St. Ansgar 45

Central Springs 59, Belmond-Klemme 36

Waterloo Columbus 71, Nashua-Plainfield 30



— Boys tournament basketball starts in Classes 1A and 2A tonight with opening-round games:

== 1A District 4 first-round

CAL at North Iowa

== 1A District 5 first-round

Clarksville at Nashua-Plainfield

== 2A District 3 quarterfinals at Clarion

6:30 — Eagle Grove at Belmond-Klemme

8:00 — Hampton-Dumont vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

== 2A District 4 quarterfinal

7:00 — Central Springs at North Fayette Valley



EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Miles Bridges scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half and finished with 11 rebounds, leading Michigan State in a 77-66 win over Iowa on Saturday night. The Spartans (15-10, 7-5 Big Ten) bounced back from a lopsided loss at Michigan with their third win in four games, improving their chances of playing in a 20th straight NCAA tournament. Bridges was one of four Michigan State freshmen to score in double figures, and the only one who did much of his scoring in the first half. Nick Ward scored 12 of his 14 in the second half, Cassius Winston had all of his 12 points in the second half and Joshua Langford scored eight of his 11 points over the last 20 minutes of the game. It marked Michigan State’s first game this season in which four freshmen scored at least 10 points. The Hawkeyes (14-12, 6-7) have dropped two straight games after winning three in a row. Iowa led 32-31 at halftime after 10 lead changes and five ties. Langford’s 3-pointer early in the second half started a 17-6 run that put Michigan State ahead 57-45 midway through the second half. The Spartans easily maintained a comfortable lead in part because of Langford for taking and making shots. Tyler Cook and Peter Jok scored 13 points apiece for the Hawkeyes and reserve Cordell Pemsl added 10 points.



SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – Jeremy Morgan had 18 points with five rebounds and four assists and Northern Iowa edged Missouri State 55-52 on Sunday. Bennett Koch added 14 points and seven rebounds and Klint Carlson had 10 points for the Panthers (13-12, 8-6 Missouri Valley), who have won three straight and eight of their last nine. Dequon Miller and Jarred Miller had 12 each for the Bears (15-12, 6-8), who have lost three straight and five of six. Obediah Church had 12 rebounds and Alize Johnson 10 as Missouri State had a 41-24 advantage on the boards. The Bears had a 15-0 run in the first half but Morgan had back-to-back 3-pointers in the last minute and the Panthers trailed 28-27 at the break. Morgan’s 3 with 4:57 to play put Northern Iowa up 52-45 with 4:57 to play but the Panthers missed their last four shots. But Missouri State, which missed 10 straight, only made two of its last four down the stretch.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) – Brenton Scott scored 20 points with four 3-pointers and four assists, and Indiana State outscored Drake 44-12 in the paint on Saturday to win 84-60. Laquarious Paige added 14 points, Everett Clemons scored 11 with seven assists, and Emondre Rickman grabbed a career-high nine rebounds for the Sycamores (10-16, 4-10 Missouri Valley), who have won two straight. Indiana State scored 15 straight with three straight 3s to extend an 11-point halftime lead to 57-31 early in the second half while the Bulldogs went scoreless for nearly three minutes. Reed Timmer hit back-to-back 3s and Drake closed to 59-41 at 12:05, but went without a field goal for nearly four minutes and trailed by 27 with 2:57 to go. Clemons’ layup put the Sycamores up for good 10-8 amid a 5-0 run and Indiana State led 42-31 at halftime after shooting 51.5 percent from the floor to Drakes’ 32.3 percent. Timmer finished with 15 points and Billy Wampler added 14 for Drake (7-19, 5-9), which lost its fifth straight.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Kelsey Mitchell and Shayla Cooper scored 20 points each and No. 13 Ohio State beat Iowa 88-81 on Sunday to extend the Buckeyes’ winning streak to eight. Cooper added five assists and a team-high eight rebounds in the absence of leading rebounder and second-leading scorer Stephanie Mavunga, who injured her right foot in practice on Thursday and is out indefinitely. Sierra Calhoun added five 3-pointers and 19 points and Kiara Lewis 11 points for Ohio State (22-5, 12-1 Big Ten). Ally Disterhoft scored 22 points, Megan Gustafson had 17 points and 10 rebounds for her 13th double-double this season, Makenzie Meyer scored 16 and Kathleen Doyle had 11 points and six assists for Iowa (15-10, 6-6). With the game tied with 3 1/2 minutes to go, Mitchell scored six points and Lewis four in a 12-2 run for an 84-74 lead. Two free throws each for Mitchell and Cooper were enough to counter the Hawkeyes in the final minute. The victory ensured the Buckeyes of a top-four seed and a double-bye for the conference tournament.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Kindred Wesemann scored 17 points and Lanie Page 16 and No. 25 Kansas State pulled away for an 80-68 win over Iowa State on Saturday. Both players went 6 of 9 from the field and hit three 3-pointers. Kayla Middlebrook and Eternati Willock added 11 points apiece for the Wildcats (18-7, 8-5 Big 12). Emily Durr, who had a career-high six 3-pointers and 20 points for the Cyclones (13-11, 4-9), had three early treys before Kayla Goth gave K-State a 17-16 lead after one quarter on a 3 with five seconds left. Page hit two long-range shots in the final minute of the first half to put the Wildcats up 40-37. After Iowa State tied the game at 42, an 11-2 run that give the Wildcats a 58-49 lead. Iowa State closed within 72-68 with three minutes to play as Durr and Seanna Johnson had back-to-back 3s but the Cyclones didn’t score again. Bridget Carleton had eight points, 11 rebounds and ran her free-throw streak to 44 straight, which is in the top 18 of NCAA history. She last missed a free throw on Dec. 29. Mason City native Jadda Buckley struggled with foul trouble, fouling out with only two points and two rebounds, but she did dish out six assists.



BOONE — The NIACC women and men fell at DMACC in Boone on Saturday, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The NIACC women fell to 4-4 in conference play and 12-11 overall with a 97-79 loss to the Bears. Kelsie Willert ended up with 18 points to lead NIACC. The NIACC men could not finish on top of a back-and-forth second half, falling 76-69. Matt Baker had a team-high 18 points while Brad Rathjen added 16. Both NIACC teams host Iowa Lakes on Wednesday.