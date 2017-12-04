Monday December 4th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Iowa men at Indiana — pre-game 6:00, tipoff 7:00

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake boys vs. Charles City — pre-game 7:30, tipoff 7:45

IOWA CITY — Iowa will play in a bowl game for the 15th time in 17 years when the Hawkeyes play Boston College on December 27th in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl in Yankee Stadium.

That’s Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz who says playing well in a bowl game is about handling the weeks leading up to the game.

Iowa is 7-5 and has lost five straight bowl games.

Boston College is 7-5 and has won five of its last six games.

AMES — Iowa State is headed to Memphis to play Memphis. The Cyclones accepted a bid to the December 30th Liberty Bowl on the heels of a 7-5 season. It will be the Cyclones’13th bowl game.

That’s coach Matt Campbell. It is Iowa State’s first bowl game since a loss to Tulsa in the 2012 Liberty Bowl.

Campbell says the Liberty Bowl has great tradition.

Campbell says bowl practice is also a great way to get a head start on next season.

Memphis is 10-2 after losing to Central Florida in double overtime in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game.

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) – Taryn Christion threw for three touchdowns and ran for another score to lead South Dakota State in a 37-22 victory over Northern Iowa on Saturday in the FCS playoffs.

Fifth-seeded South Dakota State (10-2) avenged a 38-18 loss to Northern Iowa (8-5) on Oct. 14. The Jackrabbits have won six straight since then and will play in the quarterfinals against New Hampshire, who upset fourth-seeded Central Arkansas.

In the first half, Christion threw a 2-yard score to Cade Johnson, ran for a 21-yard touchdown, and floated a 28-yard pass to Dallas Goedert in the end zone just before halftime for a 26-7 lead.

Christion’s 30-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Brown stretched the lead to 34-7 early in the fourth. Chase Vinatieri made three field goals, including a 55-yarder, for South Dakota State.

Eli Dunne threw for 287 yards and a 6-yard touchdown pass to Daurice Fountain for Northern Iowa. Jared Farley and Trevor Allen each had 1-yard touchdown runs in the fourth.

ATLANTA (AP) – Case Keenum threw a pair of touchdown passes, and the Minnesota Vikings extended their winning streak to eight straight games, keeping the Atlanta Falcons out of the end zone in a 14-9 victory on Sunday.

Keenum, who was 25 of 30 for 227 yards, hooked up with Jerick McKinnon on a 2-yard scoring play in the second quarter and went to Kyle Rudolph for a 6-yard TD on the first play of the fourth quarter, capping an 89-yard drive that consumed more than 8 minutes.

Minnesota (10-2) turned in a stellar defensive effort against a Falcons team that led the league in scoring a year ago and seemed to be finding its stride during a three-game winning streak, averaging nearly 32 points.

The Falcons were held without a touchdown for the first time since Dec. 13, 2015, when they were blanked 38-0 by Carolina. Matt Ryan’s streak of 30 straight games with a touchdown pass also ended, going down as the eighth-longest in NFL history.

FORT DODGE — The NIACC women split a pair of games at the Iowa Central Great Western Shootout over the weekend. On Friday, the Lady Trojans dropped a 67-54 decision to Northeast Community College, a Division I junior college school. Shayley Vesel had 15 points while Khalilah Holloway grabbed 15 rebounds. On Saturday the NIACC women rolled past Central Community College of Columbus Nebraska 111-51. Six Lady Trojans scored in double figures, led by Mikayla Homola with 15. NIACC is now 10-1 and they will travel to the North Dakota State College of Science Classic this weekend.

FORT DODGE — The NIACC men picked up a pair of wins at the Iowa Central tournament this weekend. On Friday, Nick Wurm scored 20 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out five assists in an 82-60 win over Northeast Community College. Wurm led the way on Saturday as well with 21 points while Orrington Hamilton added 17 as NIACC edged Central Community College 67-66. NIACC is now 9-2 on the season and will travel this weekend down to the Quad Cities to face the St. Ambrose JV and Augustana JV.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Lamar Stevens scored 22 points, Mike Watkins added 19 and Penn State held off Iowa 77-73 on Saturday, snapping a 12-game road losing streak against the Hawkeyes.

Tony Carr scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half for the Nittany Lions (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten), who picked up their first win in Iowa City since 2001.

Penn State buried a season-high 12 3s on 23 attempts, including one from Carr that put it up 67-59 with just under five minutes left.

Iowa (4-4, 0-1) rallied though, pulling within 69-67 on Tyler Cook’s emphatic dunk and free throw with 1:11 left. But Stevens hit a contested jumper at the top of the key with 41 seconds left and Watkins broke past Iowa’s defense for an uncontested dunk and a 73-69 lead with 22 seconds to go.

Stevens’ free throws with 4.3 seconds left pushed Penn State’s lead back to four points.

Cook had 23 points and 12 rebounds for Iowa, which suffered its fourth loss in five games.

Iowa travels to Indiana tonight in a game you’ll hear on KGLO starting with the pre-game at 6:00 with the tipoff scheduled for 7:00

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) – Alan Herndon scored a career-high 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Justin James and Hayden Dalton also had double-doubles as Wyoming held off Drake 96-89 in double overtime on Saturday.

Herndon hit 12 of 21 shots from the floor, including 6 of 12 from 3-point range. The senior forward, whose previous best was 17 points, added five assists and four blocked shots. James chipped in with 24 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for the Cowboys (6-2), while Dalton finished with 17 points, 14 boards and four assists. The two schools squared off for the first time since 1989.

Reed Timmer had a double-double for the Bulldogs (4-3) with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Timmer was 4 of 5 from beyond the arc, but the rest of the Bulldogs hit just 2 of 12. Drake came in averaging 10 3-pointers per game, while shooting 43 percent. Nick McGlynn totaled 20 points and eight boards and De’Antae McMurray and Graham Woodward scored 11 and 10, respectively.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Jimmy Butler scored 20 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter, Taj Gibson added 20 and the Minnesota Timberwolves outlasted the Los Angeles Clippers 112-106 on Sunday night.

The Wolves overcame a season-high 30 points from Austin Rivers, who matched his career best with seven 3-pointers. Rivers’ final 3-pointer gave L.A. a 92-91 lead with 6:54 to play before Butler scored nine in a row to send the Clippers to their third straight loss.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Minnesota for his NBA-leading 19th double-double of the season.

Minnesota has beaten the Clippers three straight times.

— high school girls basketball Saturday

Garrigan 63, Newman 47

Osage 68, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 21

West Fork 57, Lake Mills 44

— high school boys basketball Saturday

Garrigan 85, Newman 60

Forest City 63, Northwood-Kensett 32

North Butler 39, North Iowa 37

West Fork 60, Lake Mills 42

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 60, Osage 43

ST. ANSGAR — The Clear Lake wrestling team picked up five victories to win the St. Ansgar Duals on Saturday. Clear Lake beat Austin Minnesota 66-18, Northwood-Kensett 69-12, St. Ansgar 63-12, Dubuque Walhert 45-32 and Westwood 66-12. Eric Faught, who is top-ranked at 126 pounds, had a perfect day with four pins and a win by forfeit, while Braxton Doebel at 145 had pins in all five of his matches. Northwood-Kensett ended up the day 2-2, host St. Ansgar was 1-4, while Garner-Hayfield-Ventura was 0-5.

ROCKFORD — Newman had six in the finals to finish second at the Rockford tournament on Saturday. Taking home championships were Cade Hansen at 120, Jacob McBride at 126, Jacob Smith at 170 and Chase McCleish at 182. Hudson won the team title with 279 points, Newman was second with 240, Rockford finished fifth with 99 while West Fork was sixth with 81.

CEDAR FALLS — Mason City finished eighth at the Keith Young Invitational in Cedar Falls on Saturday. Cullan Schriever picked up the only title for the Mohawks on the day, winning the 106-pound final with a 9-3 decision over Daniel Kimball of Don Bosco. Denver won the team title with 215 points, while the Mohawks had 95 ½ points.