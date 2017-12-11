Monday December 11th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT

= AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Hawk Talk — 7:00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Jonathan Stewart ran for 103 yards and three touchdowns, and the Carolina Panthers snapped the Minnesota Vikings’ eight-game winning streak with a 31-24 victory Sunday.

Cam Newton threw for 137 yards and a touchdown and ran for 75 yards as the Panthers (9-4) racked up 216 yards on the ground against the league’s No. 2 ranked defense to pull even with the Saints atop the NFC South standings.

Carolina sacked Case Keenum six times and forced three turnovers to keep the Vikings (10-3) from clinching the NFC North division title.

Minnesota couldn’t manage a first down on its final drive and turned the ball over on downs.

The Panthers seemed in control midway through the fourth quarter leading 24-13 after Newton made an off-balance throw to Devin Funchess for an 18-yard touchdown, and Mario Addison’s strip-sack set up Graham Gano’s field goal.

But the Vikings came charging back to tie it as Keenum hooked up on a 52-yard scoring strike on a crossing route. Blake Bell added 2-point conversion catch to cut the lead to three.

On Carolina’s next possession, Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo intercepted Newton on a ball that sailed off the hands of Christian McCaffrey and returned it to the Carolina 6. But Carolina’s defense had a huge stop, holding the Vikings to a field goal leaving the game tied with 3:07 left.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) – Josey Jewell of Iowa has won the Lott IMPACT Trophy as the college defensive player having the biggest influence on his team.

The other finalists were Micah Kiser of Virginia, Harrison Phillips of Stanford and Minkah Fitzpatrick of Alabama.

Jewell received the award Sunday night from Ronnie Lott at the Pacific Club in Newport Beach. It goes to a player with strong academic work, community involvement and team leadership.

The senior linebacker from Decorah, Iowa, had 136 tackles, 13.5 tackles for losses and 11 passes broken up this season. He was an All-Big Ten selection and also was an academic All-Big Ten selection, with a 3.0 GPA as an environmental studies major.

Iowa will receive $25,000 for its general scholarship fund.

The Hawkeyes play Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27.

AMES — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell has been trying to get his starters some rest as the Cyclones begin bowl preparations. Iowa State will play Memphis in the December 30th Liberty Bowl. Campbell says game prep will heat up after final exams.

Campbell says up to this point the extra practice has been to allow younger players to get extra reps.

Liberty Bowl officials expect the game to be a sellout as both schools have sold their allotment of tickets to the game.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) – Former Detroit Tigers teammates Jack Morris and Alan Trammell have been elected to the baseball Hall of Fame.

Morris, who also pitched for the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays, and Trammell were chosen Sunday by a 16-man panel that considered candidates from the sport’s modern era.

Morris posted 254 wins. The right-hander’s most famous victory was a 10-inning shutout, winning 1-0 for Minnesota over Atlanta in Game 7 of the 1991 World Series.

Trammell was a six-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glover at shortstop. He scored 1,231 runs and drove in 1,003 while batting .285.

Trammell and Morris teamed to help the Tigers win the 1984 World Series.

Former catcher Ted Simmons fell one vote short of election and former players’ union head Marvin Miller was five shy of the 12 needed for election.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Freshman Luka Garza had 23 points and 13 rebounds to help Iowa snap a four-game skid with a 91-60 win over Southern on Sunday.

Connor McCaffery made the first appearance of his career Sunday afternoon for the Hawkeyes (5-6) after missing the first 10 games with a sprained ankle followed by illness. The freshman played 17 minutes and had five points, four assists, and three rebounds in his debut.

Aaron Ray had 12 points to lead Southern (2-8).

Iowa’s offense started off slow and Southern led by 6 points with 8:28 left in the first half. From there on, it was all Iowa. The Hawkeyes went on a 24-8 run to end the first half and outscored the Jaguars 50-29 in the second.

Iowa is now 5-6. The Hawkeyes face Drake in the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday in Des Moines.

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Donovan Jackson scored 25 points, including a career-high seven 3s, Cameron Lard had 15 points with 11 rebounds and Iowa State held off Alcorn State 78-58 on Sunday for its seventh straight win.

Lindell Wigginton scored 16 points for the Cyclones (7-2), who were forced to rally from an early 9-point deficit against arguably the worst team on their schedule.

The Cyclones, fresh off an emotional home win over rival Iowa, were sluggish – to say the least – from the opening tip. Alcorn State (2-8) took advantage, knocking down four of their first five tries from 3-point range for a 14-5 lead.

Though Iowa State eventually grabbed a slim lead, Dante Sterling’s 4-point play with 55.4 seconds left in the first half helped the Braves stay within 33-32 by the break.

Iowa State opened the second half on a 15-3 run, highlighted by 3s from Jackson and Wigginton, to push its lead to 48-35 with 15:33 left. The Cyclones held a comfortable lead for the rest of the game, outscoring the overwhelmed Braves 45-26 in the second half.

Devon Brewer scored 15 points for Alcorn State.

Iowa State faces Northern Iowa on Saturday in the Hy-Vee Classic in Des Monies

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) – Bennett Koch totaled 12 points and seven rebounds and Isaiah Brown and reserve Wyatt Lohaus scored 11 apiece to power Northern Iowa to an 80-47 victory over Division III member Dubuque on Sunday.

Koch opened the scoring with a layup, Brown followed with a pair of 3-pointers and Northern Iowa shot out to a 15-0 lead.

Northern Iowa (8-2) shot better from outside the 3-point arc than inside it. The Panthers buried 57 percent of their 3-pointers (12 of 21), but made just 15 of 35 from 2-point range (48 percent).

Jamaree Atwater topped the Spartans with 16 points, but he made only 6 of 21 shots from the floor, including 2 of 8 from long range. Atwater added eight rebounds and two steals. Dubuque shot 27 percent from the floor.

Northern Iowa had 14 different players score.

The Panthers lead the all-time series 12-8 and have won nine straight against the Spartans dating back to the 1924-25 season.

WAHPETON, NORTH DAKOTA — The NIACC women picked up a couple of wins at the North Dakota State College of Science Circle of Nations Classic over the weekend. On Friday, NIACC erased a four-point deficit late in overtime, with UU Longs hitting a layup to give the Lady Trojans a 78-77 victory over NDSCS. Laker Ward and Khalilah Holloway each had 15 points with Holloway also grabbing 15 rebounds. The NIACC women rolled in Saturday’s game, beating Dakota-Bottineau 106-47. Shayley Vesel had 21 points to lead the Lady Trojans. NIACC is now 12-1 on the season and is off until they travel to the Illinois Central Holiday Classic, facing Kalamazoo Valley Community College in the first round on Thursday December 28th.

QUAD CITIES — The NIACC men split a pair of games on their weekend road trip to the Quad Cities. Sophomore Jacob Payne had 11 points, nine rebounds and four steals to lead the NIACC men on Saturday over the St. Ambrose JV 95-58. On Sunday, NIACC dropped a 101-93 overtime decision to the Augustana College JV. NIACC is now 10-3 and will host the Association Free Lutheran Bible School on Saturday in their final game before the holiday break.

AMES — The 8th-ranked in Class 4A Mason City High girls suffered a pair of losses over the weekend, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. After dropping a tough loss at home to Johnston on Friday night xx-xx, the Mohawks fell short on the road in Ames 81-67. Megan Meyer had 28 points while Hannah Faktor added 20. Mason City drops to 3-5 on the season and are off until Friday night when they travel to Marshalltown.

AMES — A 22-point second quarter lifted Ames past Mason City 65-53 in the boys game, as you also heard on KGLO. Jarvorious Toney had 18 points, Ben Pappas had 12 and Dylan Miller added 10 for the Mohawks in the loss. The Mason City boys are 2-4 on the season and are also off until Friday when they travel to Marshalltown.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points, Jimmy Butler scored 10 of his 22 in the fourth quarter and the Minnesota Timberwolves held on for a 97-92 win against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night.

Towns added 12 rebounds, including four on the offensive end, for his NBA-leading 21st double-double of the season. Minnesota committed 18 turnovers but hit four free throws at the end to pull away in a game in which no team led by more than six points.

Jamal Crawford had 16 points off the bench for the Timberwolves.

Harrison Barnes scored 19 and Maxi Kleber tied a career high with 16 points for Dallas, which has lost three in a row. J.J. Barea sparked the Mavericks with 14 of his 16 in the second half, including a pair of free throws with 24.9 seconds left to pull Dallas to 93-92.

But Crawford and Taj Gibson each hit a pair of free throws to secure the victory for Minnesota, its third in the past four games.

Barea hit a 3 to tie the game 77-all.

MASON CITY — The North Iowa Bulls had a 30-goal weekend as they swept Rochester 17-0 on Friday night in Mason City and 13-0 in Rochester on Saturday night. The Bulls racked up 101 shots in the two contests. Josh Arnold scored four goals in each game to lead North Iowa. The Bulls have won eight games in a row and are off until next Sunday when they play in the NA3HL Showcase in Blaine Minnesota.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Nino Niederreiter was frustrated at losing the puck during overtime. Once he got it back, he wasn’t going to let another opportunity pass.

Niederreiter scored 3:26 into the extra period and the Minnesota Wild beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Sunday night after squandering a three-goal lead.

Eric Staal scored twice and Ryan Murphy added a goal as the Wild extended their winning streak over the Sharks to four games.

Brent Burns scored twice for the Sharks, who had won five of seven.