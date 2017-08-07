Monday August 7th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Max Kepler, Brian Dozier and Eddie Rosario homered to help the Minnesota Twins dig out of a five-run hole and beat the Texas Rangers 6-5 on Sunday.

Jose Berrios (10-5) gave up five runs on six hits and struck out six in five innings, Trevor Hildenberger threw two innings of scoreless relief and Robbie Grossman drove in the go-ahead run for the Twins, who were missing slugger Miguel Sano for the second straight game because of a sore left hand.

Adrian Beltre hit his 455th career homer and Joey Gallo also went deep for the Rangers, who were shut out after a five-run first inning. Nick Martinez gave up five runs on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks in a game that was delayed 32 minutes by rain in the second inning.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Former All-Star closer Glen Perkins says he believes he is finally getting close to joining the Minnesota Twins after more than 13 months of rehab following shoulder surgery.

Perkins will join Double-A Chattanooga in Birmingham, Alabama, on Thursday for three planned outings. If all goes well, Perkins says “there is no reason” he shouldn’t be able to join the Twins.

The left-hander made just two appearances last year before getting surgery on a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder. He has experienced numerous setbacks in the rehab process. But he says his arm has felt great ever since a cortisone shot three weeks ago.

The 34-year-old Perkins says his only goal is to pitch on a big league mound one more time.

IOWA CITY — The Iowa Hawkeyes entered fall practice with some coaching changes and questions about who will step up to fill key positions. Head coach Kirk Ferentz says that’s nothing unusual for him. “This is my 28th year now at Iowa — 19th as head coach — and it’s like every year, every time you start a new season you have new challenges, new opportunities. It’s a different equation than any other year and the trick is to put it all together. And that’s the beauty in my mind of college football. That’s probably why it’s such a popular sport,” Ferentz says.

Ferentz is looking for a new starting quarterback and says Nathan Stanley and Tyler Wiegers have both done a good job competing and are making strides. He says the decision on the starter will come down to one thing for the coaching staff. “It really gets down to leading the team, that’s what it gets down to,” Ferentz says, .”an all of us have an opinion on that certainly. We’ll keep observing, we’ll watch, we’ll pull information. At some point, we’ll have to make some decisions and go from there. But it will be a group effort.”

Ferentz doesn’t have to worry about experience at running back as Akrum Wadley enters his senior season. “We’ve seen him, we’ve witnessed him, and he is, you know — boy, he’s right on task right now. His weight’s good, his attitude has been tremendous. He’s practicing really well. Again, only six workouts, but he’s looking like a senior player and a good senior player, and that’s — referencing the quarterback, we know whoever it is, we’re getting a new quarterback. So our best guys better be out there doing it,” Ferentz says.

He says graduate transfer James Butler has added important depth at the position. “Like last year, we were better when we had two guys that could help us there,” Ferentz says “If we have three, that would be great too. So that’s just going to give everybody a better chance to play better. That will be easy to have those guys complement each other. We’ve got to make sure all three are ready to go.”

Another big change has Brian Ferentz taking over as offensive coordinator this year. He will be calling the plays, and the elder Ferentz says he called plays one year as a coach, but that was never his dream. He says Brian is ready for the new challenge. “Brian’s been intrigued. A lot of that goes back to his time spent in New England, worked on both sides of the football. That’s a pretty cerebral outfit up there, certainly, with their quarterback starts there, Bill O’Brien as coordinator, and then Coach Belichick. He’s run some guys. I think he’s very inquisitive that way. I was more of just like a dumb line coach, just block that guy or whatever. So we’re cut from a little different cloth that way, and I think he’s ready for it,” Ferentz says.

He knows it’s a position that’s always in the spotlight and everyone has an opinion on. “You know, he’s good right now until the first time we have to punt,” Ferentz says.

Iowa opens the season September 3rd hosting Wyoming in Kinnick Stadium.

IOWA CITY — Nathan Stanley is in a battle for the starting quarterback job for Iowa as they prepare for the season opener. The sophomore from Menomonie, Wisconsin was the backup quarterback last season and is trying to beat out Tyler Wiegers for the starting role. “Competition just breeds success, so we’re just pushing each other each day trying to get better,” Stanley says.

His approach is simple. “Just come out and do my best, really that’s all you can do,” Stanley says. “Hopefully that’s good enough for the coaches and hopefully that’s good enough to win the job.”

Winning the job also means getting used to a new offensive coordinator. Stanley says it has not been a big change. He says there’s a lot of concepts that are similar to last year, and much of the change involves terminology.

Stanley feels he’s becoming more and more comfortable with the offense with each practice. Stanley says they installed a lot of stuff in the spring and a lot of that carried over, making it easier as they got into the fall.

The coaches say they don’t know exactly when they will make a decision on the starter, but say both quarterbacks have been competing hard. Iowa opens the season September 3rd hosting Wyoming.

AMES — Iowa State senior wide receiver Allen Lazard says he is coming into the fall season more focused than ever before. “This being my last year and all, I need to be the most locked in I’ve ever been. Really take advantage of every single practice — because it really is my last practices, my last camp,” Lazard says.

And as a senior he has another role. “I’m also leading my teammates and showing them if we put that work in now all that work we put in the last six months is really going to pay off. If we get together and form that bond…make sure we develop that chemistry,” Lazard says. “That way we can go to the season very on point with our schemes and stuff.”

Lazard thought about leaving after his junior season to go into the N-F-L, but decided to returned. He says part of what he does this season is preparing to move on to the next level of football and he has developed a routine to carry him through. He says that involves waking up at the same time, going through the same things every day, being early to meetings, practices and handling things the most professional and businesslike that he can.

Lazard has been a factor for the Cyclones since graduating from Urbandale High School and moving to Ames. He says he’s not thinking about any of the records or legacy that he’ll leave after his senior season. “I’m just focused on winning. These past three years, all the tough times that we’ve been through, all the wins that we let slip out from underneath us, that’s what fuels me. That’s what drives me and pushes my teammates as well. Makes you want to push them even more,” Lazard says.

Lazard caught 69 passes for one-thousand-18 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Iowa State opens the season on September 2nd at home against U-N-I.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Candice Dupree scored a season-high 31 points, Erlana Larkins made a putback with 8.2 seconds left and the Indiana Fever beat the Minnesota Lynx 84-82 Sunday night to snap a five-game losing streak. Maya Moore led the Lynx (20-3) with 28 points, Seimone Augustus scored 16 and Rebekkah Brunson added 15 points and 12 rebounds. The Lynx had their seven-game win streak snapped.