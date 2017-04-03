Monday April 3rd Local Sports

Bob Fisher

=== TODAY ON AM-1300 KGLO

2:30 pre-game, 3:05 first pitch — Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City





Following baseball — NCAA men’s national championship game, North Carolina vs. Gonzaga

MASON CITY – The No. 18 NIACC baseball team split a ICCAC doubleheader with Iowa Central on Saturday in its home opener at Roosevelt Field.

Iowa Central (13-10 overall, 3-3 in the ICCAC) won the first game 5-2 and NIACC (17-10, 4-2) took the nightcap 10-1 in eight innings.

Games three and four of the series are set for this afternoon with the twinbill scheduled to get underway at 4:00 PM.

In the second game, sophomore Brandon Michie hit a 2-run home run in the eighth inning to end the game via the 8-run rule.

The home run by Michie was his 99th career hit. The next hit by Michie will make him the 20th member of NIACC’s 100-hit club.

Michie was 3-8 in Saturday’s twinbill against Iowa Central with two doubles and a home run.

In the second game, NIACC broke open a 1-1 game by scoring four runs in the seventh inning and five runs in the eighth inning.

NIACC leadoff hitter Matt Schwarz hit a 3-run home run in the seventh inning and freshman Bryce Ball had an RBI single.

In the eighth inning, NIACC scored its five runs on one hit – Michie’s two-run home run. The Trojans took advantage of three walks and an error and received a sacrifice fly from sophomore Connor Enochs.

Brandon Williamson gained the win in relief for NIACC. He relieved starter Tyler Lien with one out in the sixth inning.

Williamson, who allowed a run in the seventh inning, set down Iowa Central in order in the eighth inning.

Lien did not allow a run in 5 1/3 innings of work. He scattered four hits, struck out seven and walked two.

MASON CITY – The No. 2 Kirkwood softball team swept NIACC in a conference doubleheader on Saturday on the NIACC campus.

Kirkwood (26-1 overall, 16-2 in the ICCAC) won the first game 12-0 in five innings and took the second game 16-2 in five innings.

NIACC fell to 9-17 overall and 0-8 in the conference.

IOWA CITY — The Iowa baseball team used a pair of late-inning rallies to take a doubleheader, completing a three-game weekend non-conference sweep of UNLV. After taking Friday’s opener 3-0, the Hawkeyes won Saturday’s opener scoring three runs in the bottom of the 9th for a 6-5 victory. Iowa then used a three-run 8th inning rally in the nightcap for a 7-6 win. Mason City native Ryan Erickson pitch six-and-two-thirds in Saturday’s opener, allowing three runs, one earned, on five hits, four walks and four strikeouts, but did not pick up the win. Iowa will host South Dakota State for a two-game midweek series tomorrow and Wednesday.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Twins have placed left-hander Glen Perkins on the 60-day disabled list with a left posterior shoulder strain, a byproduct of his recovery from surgery last season to repair a torn labrum. Moving Perkins to the long-term disabled list on Sunday was necessary so the Twins could add backup catcher Chris Gimenez to the 40-man roster. In finalizing their 25-man roster for opening day, the Twins also optioned first baseman/designated hitter Kennys Vargas to Triple-A Rochester. Vargas was limited during spring training by the World Baseball Classic and then an injury to his left foot. Backup outfielder Robbie Grossman will begin the year as the primary designated hitter. Perkins, a three-time All-Star closer, joins pitcher Trevor May on the 60-day disabled list.



ROMEOVILLE, ILLINOIS — Despite a win on Friday night, the North Iowa Bulls had their season come to an end at the Silver Cup Tournament in suburban Chicago. The Bulls beat Long Beach 8-4 on Friday night and finished with a 2-1 record, but ended up in third place a point behind the Yellowstone Quake since North Iowa had won one of their two games in overtime. In Friday night’s win, Connor Clemons had a hat trick, scoring two goals in the first and one in the second, while Mitch Dolter added a pair of goals and an assist. Drew Scites made 23 saves to pick up the win. It was only the second time in franchise history that the Bulls failed to make the Silver Cup final. Granite City beat the Metro Jets 2-1 in the Silver Cup title game on Sunday afternoon.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Erik Haula had a goal and assist, Devan Dubnyk stopped 30 shots and the Minnesota Wild beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 Sunday. Martin Hanzal, Jared Spurgeon, Zach Parise and Jordan Schroeder also scored for Minnesota, which recovered from a tough 3-0 loss at Nashville a day earlier with a resounding win against the NHL’s worst team. The Wild remained seven points ahead of St. Louis for second place in the Central Division and closed to within seven points of first-place Chicago. Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen scored for Colorado, which has lost eight of nine overall and 10 in a row on the road. The Avalanche have a league-low 45 points this season. Calvin Pickard started in goal for Colorado but was pulled after allowing four goals on 16 shots. Jeremy Smith made 11 saves in relief.



CEDAR RAPIDS – Sophomore Zach Nicholson shot a 77 to lead the NIACC men’s gold golf team on day one of the Kirkwood Invitational on Sunday at Hunters Ridge Golf Course.

The NIACC gold team is in eighth place with a first-round team total of 330. Also for the NIACC gold team, Devin Koob shot an 81, Joe Nordquist shot a 83, Nathan Winter shot an 89 and Anthony Emanuel shot a 90.

Nicholson’s 77 has him in a tie for 20th in the indiviual medalist competition. Indian Hills’ Jackson Bugdalski is the day one leader with a 71.

Indian Hills leads the 11-team tournament with a 290.

The NIACC blue team is in 11th place with a 338. The blue team was led by freshman Mitchell Scholl with an 83. Other scores for the blue team were Jordan Voves (84), Zach Bond (85), Josh Schaefer (86) and Kenton Waters (91).

Day two of the tournament is set for Monday at 9 a.m.



WAVERLY – NIACC’s Wal Khat won the 1,500-meter run in a time of 4 minutes, 2.45 seconds Saturday at the Wartburg College Select Invitational meet.

Khat also anchored the Trojans to a fifth-place finish in the 4×400-meter relay in a time of 3:32.43. Others running on the relay team for the Trojans were David Carter, Ethan Klasi and Scott Hengesteg.

NIACC, which placed sixth with 30 points, placed fourth in the 4×800 (8:21.90) running Blake Keller, Carter, John Kraft and Canyon Kuhlmann.

NIACC’s Andre McKinney was seventh in the 200 (23.07).

Northern Iowa won the men’s meet with 235.33 points.

The NIACC women were led by Kendra Schmidt, who was 11th in the 800 in a time of 2:30.57. Cassandra Bonsall was 12th in the 400 hurdles in 1:12.69.

NIACC returns to action April 8 at the Cornell College Invitational.