Monday April 24th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – John Hicks had three hits, including his first career homer, and drove in five runs to lead Michael Fulmer and the Detroit Tigers to a 13-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

One day after the benches cleared when Tigers starter Matthew Boyd threw behind slugger Miguel Sano in retaliation for teammate JaCoby Jones being hit in the face, there was no sign of lingering hard feelings.



Fulmer (2-1) allowed two runs on four hits in seven innings, striking out seven. Jim Adduci had three hits and two RBIs on the day he arrived from Triple-A Toledo and Alex Avila hit a two-run homer for the Tigers. Victor Martinez added three hits and two RBIs.

Kyle Gibson (0-3) gave up seven runs – six earned – on eight hits in just 2 2/3 innings for the Twins, who went 2-7 on the home stand against AL Central opponents. Max Kepler and Eddie Rosario homered for the Twins, but Minnesota lost for the sixth time in seven games.



IOWA CITY — Rutgers took two of three games from Iowa in Big Ten baseball over the weekend in Iowa City. Iowa scattered 12 hits in an 8-3 win on Friday. Rutgers on Saturday scored twice in the fourth, and plated single runs in the fifth, sixth and ninth, holding off a bottom of the 9th rally for a 5-3 win. Mason City native Ryan Erickson picked up the loss, going the first six innings, allowing four runs, but only one of those earned, while striking out three and walking two. Iowa then gave up a season-high 13 runs in a 13-5 loss on Sunday. Iowa is 23-15 overall and 6-6 in the Big Ten. They’ll host Milwaukee in non-conference play on Tuesday night.

FORT DODGE — The NIACC softball team was swept in both of their conference doubleheaders to close out the regular season over the weekend. On Saturday, Iowa Lakes downed the Lady Trojans 24-2 and 9-1. Jenni King had three hits for NIACC in the first game, while Shay Vesel was 2-for-2 in the nightcap with a homer. On Sunday, Iowa Central swept NIACC 19-4 and 12-0. Elise Powers had a three-run homer in the first game. NIACC finishes the regular season with a record of 10-36, going 1-27 in conference play. They’ll play in the Region XI tournament starting on Friday by facing top-seeded DMACC in Boone.

IOWA CITY — Junior safety Jake Gervase stole the show at Iowa’s spring game. The junior safety had three interceptions and returned one for a touchdown as the Gold team beat the Black team 63-47 under the lights in Kinnick Stadium. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says the quarterback race between Nathan Stanley and Tyler Wieggers will continue intoi fall camp. With running back Akrum Wadley being held out of contact sophomore Toren Young rushed for 93 yards behind an experienced offensive line. Young hopes to become part of a one-two punch Iowa normally employs at running back. Iowa opens the season at home against Wyoming on September 2.



ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Magnus Paajarvi scored at the 9:42 mark in overtime, giving the St. Louis Blues a 4-3 victory over Minnesota on Saturday in Game 5 of their playoff series, eliminating the Wild.

The Blues advanced to play Nashville in the second round.

Jake Allen made 34 saves for the Blues, who led 2-0 and 3-1 before a furious rally by the Wild to try to keep their season alive forced the extra frame.

Paajarvi’s first career playoff goal gave Blues coach Mike Yeo the satisfaction of beating the team that fired him a little over a year ago.

Mikko Koivu and Jason Zucker scored to bring the Wild back from their second two-goal hole, a deficit that held past the midpoint of the third period.

DES MOINES — High school qualifiers for this week’s Drake Relays were released over the weekend.

=== Boys

400 hurdles — Cole Willert, St. Ansgar

4×100 relay — Mason City, Central Springs

=== Girls

100 meters — Katie Foster, Charles City

4×100 relay — Charles City

High jump — Alyssa Staudt, Rockford

Discus — Brenna Paulson, North Iowa; Kenzie Bengston, North Iowa; Mariah Hulshizer, St. Ansgar

Shot put — Abby Marr, Riceville

GRINNELL – The NIACC men’s track team won four events at Grinnell College’s Dick Young Invitational on Saturday.

NIACC’s Brody Goos won the 200-meter dash in 22.75 seconds and ran the opening leg on the winning 4×100-meter relay team in a time of 43.68 seconds.

Other runners on the winning 4×100 team were Jakob Luna, Ethan Klasi and Andre McKinney.

Other winners for the Trojans on Saturday were Wal Khat in the 1500 (4:06.35) and David Carter in the 400 (52.78.

The NIACC men placed third in the team standings with 94 points. Waldorf University was the team champion with 165 points and host Grinnell was second with 101.5 points.

Also for the NIACC men on Saturday, the Trojans 4×400 team of Carter, Khat, Ben Van Horn and Klasi was second in 3:29.50. McKinney was third in the 100 (11.92) and third in the 200 (22.90), Luna was fourth in the 100 (11.51), Van Horn was third in the 400 hurdles (1:00.80) and John Kraft was fifth in the 800 (2:06.37).

The NIACC women placed sixth with 20 points. Grinnell was the women’s team champion with 182 points.

The NIACC women were led by Kendra Schmidt, who was third in the 800 (2:33.08) and fifth in the javelin (18.22 meters).

NIACC’s Amy Fullerton was fourth in the 800 (2:33.42) and Bryanna Lambert was seventh in the 100 (14.39).