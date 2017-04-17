Monday April 17th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Avisail Garcia had a career-high four hits, including an opposite-field, two-run homer in the 10th inning that led the Chicago White Sox over the Minnesota Twins 3-1 on Sunday. Leury Garcia doubled off Ryan Pressly (0-2) leading off the 10th and advanced on Tyler Saladino’s sacrifice. Jose Abreu struck out and Garcia drove a high fastball over the seats and into the right field plaza. Nate Jones (1-0) struck out two in a perfect ninth, and David Robertson fanned his first two batters in a 1-2-3 10th for his third save in as many chances. Brian Dozier hit an inside-the-park home run for the Twins. The Twins continue their homestand this week with four games against Cleveland followed by a weekend series with Detroit. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday games against Cleveland start with the pre-game at 6:30 with first pitch at 7:10 on AM-1300 KGLO, with Thursday being a 12:10 first pitch with an 11:30 pre-game on KGLO.



ESTHERVILLE – The NIACC baseball team swept a conference doubleheader from Iowa Lakes on Saturday night. NIACC (24-14 overall, 8-6 in the ICCAC) won the first game 9-6 and took the nightcap 7-4. In the first game, freshman Bryce Ball was 4 for 5, including a solo home run, with three runs scored. Freshman Mitch Neunborn also homered and drove in three runs. Brandon Michie and Matt Schwarz both collected two hits each for the Trojans. Brandon Williamson (4-0) gained the complete-game win for the Trojans. He allowed five runs (three earned) with seven strikeouts and one walk in seven innings of work. In the second game, Schwarz and Ben Komonsky both drove in two runs for NIACC. Michie was 2 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI. Tyler Lien (4-2) gained the win for NIACC. He allowed three runs with three strikeouts and two walks in five innings of work. NIACC and Iowa Lakes (13-22, 1-9) wrap up their four-game series on Monday.



LINCOLN, NEBRASKA — The University of Iowa baseball team took two of three games at Nebraska over the weekend. Mitchell Boe’s RBI single in the 10th gave Iowa a 7-6 series-opening win on Friday night. On Saturday, Iowa used a three-run seventh inning to give them a 5-3 victory. Mason City native Ryan Erickson picked up his first win of the year on Saturday, allowing three runs, two of those earned, on six hits, and striking out six. On Sunday, Nebraska plated three runs in the bottom of the 8th to give them an 8-6 win. Iowa is now 22-12 overall and 5-4 in conference play and will travel to Bradley for a non-conference mid-week matchup on Wednesday.

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Jaden Schwartz scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Jake Allen made 40 saves to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday for a 3-0 lead in their first-round playoff series. Colton Parayko also scored for the Blues and Alexander Steen added an empty-netter for St. Louis, which will try to sweep the series Wednesday night in St. Louis. Charlie Coyle scored for Minnesota, which got 28 saves from Devan Dubnyk. Schwartz had a power-play goal at 15:19 of the second period to put the Blues one win away from the second round. He scored with 2:27 left in the third period of Game 2 to give St. Louis the 2-1 win.

DES MOINES — One of the oldest records at the Drake Relays could be in jeopardy later this month. Relays director Blake Bolden says he has put together a field for the men’s 1500 meters that has the potential to set a new mark.

http://kglonews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/4-17-mmile-1.mp3

Leading the field will be two time Drake champion Clayton Murphy, who won Bronze in the 800 at the Rio Olympics.