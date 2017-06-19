  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Monarch Highway logo released to highlight Interstate 35 effort

June 19, 2017   Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The Interstate 35 corridor that runs north-south through Iowa is a byway for butterflies as well as vehicles.

Interstate 35 was designated as the “Monarch Highway” last year. This week a new logo for signs and posters about the initiative is being released. Six state transportation departments, including Iowa’s, are part of an effort to build habitat along Interstate 35 for monarch butterflies.

Iowa D-O-T officials say other “pollinators” will benefit, too, from the new roadside plants that provide refuge and food for monarch butterflies. The national population of monarch butterflies has declined by about 80 percent in the last two decades, but some experts believe the insects are beginning to make a comeback.

