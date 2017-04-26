Mitchell County women arrested for growing marijuana

Bob Fisher

TOETERVILLE — Two rural Mitchell County women have been arrested after being accused of housing a marijuana grow operation in their home. The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department says in a written statement that they had obtained information about marijuana being kept at 1665 468 Street. Deputies discovered what they say were numerous items indicating the growing and manufacturing of marijuana at the home. That included things they say as fertilizer, a ventilation system, suspected marijuana seed, packaging, a digital scale and a quantity of suspected marijuana. 26-year-old Amanda O’Connor and 52-year-old Karyl O’Connor have been charged with manufacturing a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both are being held in the Mitchell County Jail pending their initial appearance. Online court records do not indicate when they will appear in court.