Minnesota woman sentenced to five years for forgery

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — It’s five years in prison for a Minneapolis woman convicted of passing forged checks in north-central Iowa.

47-year-old Samantha Zelinski was accused by police of forging the checks on a fraudulent Wells Fargo Bank account in April in Mason City. The checks were presented at two US Bank locations as well as at the North Iowa Community Credit Union.

As part of a plea agreement, one of two counts of forgery was dismissed. Senior Judge Lawrence Jahn on Wednesday sentenced Zelinski to five years in prison with restitution as part of the case to be determined at a later date.