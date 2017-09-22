Milwaukee man accused of using bogus credit cards to purchase vehicles in Mason City, Storm Lake

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Milwaukee man is in the Cerro Gordo County Jail after being arrested on charges of buying cars with fake credit cards in Mason City and Storm Lake.

23-year-old Timothy Litt has been charged with first-degree and second-degree theft in Cerro Gordo County, as well as first-degree theft in Buena Vista County.

Mason City police accuse Litt of purchasing a vehicle at Wheel Man Auto on July 5th, with the credit card being found not to be good after he took the vehicle. On July 10th, Litt allegedly used a Mexican credit card that was not active to purchase a vehicle from a dealership in Storm Lake, leaving a vehicle he allegedly fraudulently purchased in Milwaukee as part of the transaction. On July 12th, Litt is accused of using a bad credit card at First Credit of Schukei Chevrolet.

Litt was arrested in Milwaukee on July 18th after a nationwide warrant was issued. Online court records show he has pleaded not guilty to the Cerro Gordo County charges and will stand trial on October 31st.

First-degree theft is a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison. Second-degree theft is a Class D felony punishable by a five year prison term.