Midwest survey suggests manufacturing boosting economy

Bob Fisher

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Results from a monthly survey of business supply managers suggest manufacturing is boosting economic conditions in nine Midwest and Plains states. The Mid-America Business Conditions Index report released Wednesday says the overall economic index for the region rose to 60.5 in February from 54.7 in January. It’s the highest figure since April 2014 and the fourth monthly increase in a row. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the survey, and he says the increases point to the improving regional manufacturing economy. The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth in that factor. A score below that suggests decline. The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.