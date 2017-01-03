  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Midwest economic survey suggests big improvement in December

January 03, 2017   Bob Fisher

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Soaring numbers in a monthly survey of business supply managers suggest economic conditions are improving in nine Midwest and Plains states. The Mid-America Business Conditions Index report released Tuesday says the overall economic index for the region jumped to 53.1 in December from 46.5 in November. The October figure was 43.8. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the survey, and he says the December and November increases point to an improving regional manufacturing economy. The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth in that factor. A score below that suggests decline. The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

