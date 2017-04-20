Meservey man’s kidnapping trial scheduled for July

Bob Fisher

MESERVEY — The trial of a Meservey man charged with kidnapping and assault has been rescheduled for this summer. 41-year-old Charles Albright is accused of holding captive a 36-year-old woman, who called the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department on October 7th claiming that she had been beaten and kidnapped. Albright is accused of punching and cutting the woman, as well as allowing his dog to bite her and shocking her with a stun gun during a period of 12 to 14 hours. Albright was arrested on October 18th in rural Rockwell and charged with first-degree kidnapping and willful injury causing serious injury. Albright’s trial was originally scheduled to start on back on Tuesday, but that was delayed after District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt approved a motion for a continuance from Albright’s lawyer earlier this month. Online court records show Rosenbladt on Tuesday filed an order setting the trial date for July 11th. If convicted on the first-degree kidnapping charge, Albright would face life in prison without the opportunity for parole.