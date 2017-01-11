Meservey man’s kidnapping trial delayed

Bob Fisher

MESERVEY — The trial for a Meservey man charged with kidnapping and assault has been delayed. 41-year-old Charles Albright is accused of holding captive a 36-year-old woman, who called the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department on October 7th claiming that she had been beaten and kidnapped. Albright is accused of punching and cutting the woman, as well as allowing his dog to bite her and shocking her with a stun gun during a period of 12 to 14 hours. Albright was arrested on October 18th in rural Rockwell and charged with first-degree kidnapping and willful injury causing serious injury. Albright’s trial was scheduled to start on January 24th, but Albright’s attorney filed a motion for a continuance and waiver of a speedy trial in the last week in Franklin County District Court. District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt approved the continuance on Tuesday, re-scheduling Albright’s trial for February 21st. If convicted on the first-degree kidnapping charge, he’d face life in prison without the opportunity for parole.