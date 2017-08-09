Meservey man to be sentenced Friday for kidnapping, pleads not guilty to having offensive weapons

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Meservey man already facing a life sentence after being convicted of kidnapping has pleaded not guilty to a charge of unauthorized possession of offensive weapons.

41-year-old Charles Albright was convicted last month by a Franklin County jury of first-degree kidnapping and willful injury after being accused of kidnapping and torturing his girlfriend on October 7th of last year in Meservey and Sheffield.

Albright was separately charged on June 26th of this year with unauthorized possession of offensive weapons, alleging that he possessed a bomb, explosive or combination of such parts comprising an offensive weapon.

Albright entered a written plea of not guilty in Cerro Gordo County District Court on Tuesday, with Judge Karen Salic setting his trial to start on September 26th.

Albright is scheduled to be sentenced in the kidnapping case on Friday, where he’ll face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the opportunity for parole. His attorney has also filed a request for a new trial.