Meservey man faces life in prison after kidnapping conviction

Bob Fisher

HAMPTON — A Meservey man will be sentenced in late August after being convicted on Friday afternoon of kidnapping and torturing his girlfriend.

Prosecutors said 41-year-old Charles Albright held a 36-year-old woman captive for 12 to 14 hours on October 7th in Meservey, where she was punched, slammed against a floor, shocked with a stun gun and bitten by a dog. She also told officers she was then taken to Sheffield, where he continued attacking her. Her injuries included burns, sinus damage and broken bones in her face as well as bruises on her body and face.

Albright was convicted on Friday afternoon by a Franklin County jury of first-degree kidnapping and willful injury. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the opportunity for parole on the first-degree kidnapping charge when he’s sentenced on August 31st.