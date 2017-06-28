  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Meservey man accused with kidnapping now facing offensive weapons charge

June 28, 2017   Bob Fisher

MESERVEY — A Meservey man scheduled to be tried next month on kidnapping and assault charges after being accused of torturing his girlfriend is facing new charges.

41-year-old Charles Albright was accused of holding captive a 36-year-old woman, who called the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department on October 7th of last year claiming that she had been beaten and kidnapped. Albright is accused of punching and cutting the woman, as well as allowing his dog to bite her and shocking her with a stun gun during a period of 12 to 14 hours. Albright was arrested on October 18th in rural Rockwell and charged with first-degree kidnapping and willful injury causing serious injury.

A new court filing shows Albright is now charged with unauthorized possession of offensive weapons, alleging that he possessed a bomb, explosive, or combination of such parts comprising an offensive weapon.

His arraignment on the offensive weapon charge is scheduled for July 18th, while his trial on the kidnapping and assault charges is scheduled for July 11th. If convicted on the first-degree kidnapping charge, Albright would face life in prison without the opportunity for parole.

