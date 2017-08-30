Mercy-North Iowa announces $10.7 million behavioral health center addition (AUDIO)

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa is announcing plans for a $10-point-7 million project to construct a new comprehensive behavioral health center. The 27-thousand-200 square foot, two-story building will be built next to the emergency room on the main campus and replace the unit that is currently housed on the hospital’s fifth floor.

Mercy Clinics senior vice president Teresa Mock says the new unit will increase the total number of acute psychiatric beds from 29 to 34, with the transition to all private beds resulting in more patients being able to be served. She says with the current set up of 14 semi-private rooms, they can only handle around 20 to 22 patients due to not being able to mix genders in a room and some patients that just aren’t appropriate to have a roommate. “Going to the private rooms, we should be able to increase our census currently from 20 up to the full 34 beds.”

Mock says the demand is there to increase the number of available beds in the unit. She says last year they had to turn away about 3000 requests for a bed, so they anticipate this is a good move to increase beds.

The entrance to the building will house a community help center which will provide free access to information on community resources, such as how to get help for those struggling with mental illness and general information on the disease. A $900-thousand gift from the Jan Again Foundation will fund the center.

Retired Metalcraft owner Wally Smeby established the foundation after losing his first wife Jan in 1998 to suicide with the sole purpose of supporting mental health issues. Smeby says the help center will be a welcoming atmosphere with staff available to help. He says, “The comfortable, calming, welcoming feeling that’s going to have. You have a fireplace there, the tools of the internet, and hard copy. It’s really going to give a lot of people an opportunity to find themselves educated.”

Construction of the facility will begin this fall, with completion expected sometime in 2019.

The public is invited to a forum next Wednesday September 6th from 6:00 to 7:00 PM in the auditorium on the second floor of the Cancer Center to give neighbors and the community an opportunity to learn more about the project.

Listen back to today’s news conference about the expansion announcement by clicking on the left side of the audio player below