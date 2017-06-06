Mercy, Medicaid management company strike deal to continue service

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The Mercy Health Network has announced that over 200-thousand Iowans will continue to be able to receive care after a deal struck with a Medicaid management company.

Mercy and AmeriHealth Caritas, one of the three insurance companies hired by the state of Iowa last year to run the Medicaid program, had reached the agreement after a contract dispute to allow AmeriHealth members to maintain access to the Mercy Health Network’s hospitals, clinics and other health care services.

AmeriHealth had wanted Mercy to accept lower, out-of-network fees, while Mercy said AmeriHealth was trying to cut rates both sides had previously agreed on.

Locally, Mercy-North Iowa owns or is affiliated with 43 clinics in the area, including 34 family medicine and nine specialty clinics throughout north-central Iowa.