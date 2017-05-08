  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Memorial in Council Bluffs will honor slain Pottatwattmie County deputy

May 08, 2017   Bob Fisher

COUNCIL BLUFFS — Law officers from around the state will gather in southwest Iowa today to honor a fallen colleague. A memorial service for Pottawattamie County Deputy Mark Burbridge is today at 10:00 AM. The service will take place at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs and is open to the public. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff says the 43-year-old Burbridge, was one of two deputies shot by 23-year-old Wesley Correa-Carmenaty as he escaped the jail last Tuesday. Deputy Pat Morgan was also shot, and is expected to recover. Burbridge was a 12-year veteran of the department. Correa-Carmenaty is expected to be brought back to Iowa today from Omaha, Nebraska, where he was caught after the shooting.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company