Memo: Furlough day planned for Iowa courts in May

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The state’s court system will close for a day this spring to help close a $400,000 budget gap. A memo sent to Judicial Branch personnel on Friday says that the state’s court system will go on furlough May 26. Court Administrator David Boyd says clerk of court and other offices will be closed the Friday before Memorial Day, and 1,446 judicial employees will not be paid. Boyd says judges and magistrates will work that day with no pay cut. The shortfall is a result of cuts the Legislature is poised to approve and send to Gov. Terry Branstad. The adjustments were drafted after revenue forecasts for the fiscal year came up lower than expected.