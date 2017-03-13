Meetings to be held on desired changes to Iowa’s master matrix

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — The group Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement is holding a series of meetings across the state over the next several weeks to gain input on what changes should be made to the so-called master matrix. ICCI spokeswoman Erica Blair says they’ve already heard from many Iowans who universally want one type of change in the scoring system used to evaluate the siting of feeding operations. “Larger separation distances between a factory farm and a stream or a factory farm and somebody’s house,” Blair says. “People would like to have more site specificity. The master matrix doesn’t really take into consideration the landscape that it’s in, whether it’s in coarse terrain or if it’s near a stream.” By making some key changes in the matrix, Blair says they’re hoping to see better protections from agricultural runoff. Blair says, “The goal of strengthening the master matrix would be to reduce runoff, reduce manure pollution and make sure we have better water in Iowa.” Blair says legislative action may need to be taken in order to get stronger rules. “The legislature certainly could make these changes or call for the DNR to open the master matrix rules back up,” Blair says. “We’re seeing people across the state calling on their legislators to do something about it.” Leaders in Pocahontas and Webster counties have sent letters to lawmakers and to the D-N-R, she says, asking for a moratorium on new construction until the issue is addressed. The I-C-C-I meetings are scheduled for: Wednesday (March 15th) in Greenfield, March 21st in Lohrville, March 30th in Ames, April 4th in Solon and April 8th in Le Mars.