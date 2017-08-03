  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Meeting next week on US Highway 65 improvements in Mason City

August 03, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A public information meeting will be held next week to discuss proposed improvements of US Highway 65 in Mason City from 6th Street North to 18th Street North.

The meeting will take place on Thursday August 10th from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at City Hall. Iowa Department of Transportation staff will be present to informally discuss the proposed improvements in an open forum format.

There will be a short presentation about the project at 6 o’clock.

