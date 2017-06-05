  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Medical marijuana businesses unsure about future in Iowa

June 05, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Following the limited expansion of a medical marijuana program, businesses say Iowa has a lot to learn to create a sustainable in-state program.

The program is set to start July 1, but businesses are concerned it’s too limited to attract enough patients. Because there is no legal way to get cannabis oil until companies began manufacturing it in Iowa in December 2018, some also worry that people who could benefit will be out of luck.

A nonpartisan analysis predicts 6,022 patients with qualifying conditions will enroll in the program. Cannabis distributors say that might not be enough.

The program could be expanded if the Medical Cannabidiol Advisory Board recommends changes. However, the application process for that board hasn’t started and there is no public timeline for its approval.

