Medicaid dispute could affect Mercy Health Network patients

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Officials say more than 220,000 poor or disabled Iowans could lose access to Mercy Health Network because of a contract dispute with a Medicaid management company. The patients receive Medicaid through AmeriHealth Caritas, one of three companies the state hired last year to run the program. AmeriHealth has told those patients in a recent letter that it’s been unable to negotiate new contract terms with Mercy. AmeriHealth says the Mercy system no longer would be an AmeriHealth network provider if a deal isn’t struck by July 1. AmeriHealth says Mercy could continue serving those patients if it were to accept lower, out-of-network fees. The Mercy Health Network includes Mercy Medical Center in Mason City, hospitals in 12 other cities, plus about 200 clinics.