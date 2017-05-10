Measles spreading through Minnesota, time to check your vaccination records

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The spread of the measles in Minnesota has led to health officials in north-central Iowa to ask people to make sure immunizations are up to date for themselves as well as their children.

Jeni Stiles of the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health says the measles can lead to a number of complications. She says it can lead to pneumonia, swelling of the brain, and death. “It is important to know that it can lead to those things. There isn’t necessarily a treatment. It can lead to hospitalization. We want to get people protected so people don’t become sick and don’t end up with complications from measles.”

Stiles says measles is one of the most contagious diseases on the planet as it’s spread through respiratory droplets. She says when someone is infected with measles talks, coughs or sneezes, those droplets go into the air. “It can hang out in the air, it can hang out on surfaces, anything like that for up to two hours. So somebody can be in the room and be sick with measles and leave the room, and two hours later you can come into that room and ingest the droplets, and become sick with measles.”

Stiles says children and some adults may have not been vaccinated for measles. She says there’s a rule that if you were born after 1957, you need to make sure you’ve been vaccinated twice unless you’ve already had the measles.

Stiles says if you don’t have a copy of your medical records there are several options in finding out what immunizations you’ve received. The best bet is calling your doctor’s office or your local health department. You can also go to iris.iowa.gov and enter the patient portal. At least 50 measles cases have been reported in Minnesota, with the majority of those cases occurring in unvaccinated children.