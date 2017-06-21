Mason City council approves Kuhn memorial fund (AUDIO)

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City Tuesday night also on a four-to-one vote approved the creation of a memorial fund in honor of the late councilman Alex Kuhn. Councilman John Lee made the request to create the fund, which would be administered by a committee made up of Lee, Kuhn’s father Mark, and City Administrator Brent Trout. One of Lee’s goals was to purchase the naming rights to the current Mason City Room and rename it in Kuhn’s honor, along with the placement of some other name recognition like a bust or plaque. The Library Board of Trustees would have to approve the concept, but board members gave a cool reception to the idea during a meeting held earlier on Tuesday. Councilwoman Janet Solberg says board members didn’t want the room to lose its current identity.

Councilman Travis Hickey voted to approve the establishment of the fund, but was wary about the idea of re-naming the Mason City Room. He says he doesn’t want the Library Board to be encumbered with the possible politics with the council endorsing the re-naming of the room.

Lee says he was open minded to the suggestions of the Library Board and library management on other concepts on how to possibly honor Kuhn. Lee showed frustration when it was implied that he was not respecting the Library Board in bringing forward a proposal.

Solberg and Lee sparred at the council table on whether or not Mark Kuhn should be allowed to be one of the three people to oversee the fund.

Lee says he wanted to get the fund established prior to this weekend as the Kuhn family is hosting a memorial tennis tournament. Lee prior to the vote said all he was trying to do was something positive and that he had not meant any disrespect to the Library Board.

Solberg was the lone no vote on establishing the fund.