Mason City youth leadership group putting together care packages for soldiers overseas

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The Mason City Youth Investing Energy in Leadership Development Group on Tuesday put together 35 care packages to be sent to Iowa men and women who are currently serving in Afghanistan.

Abbigail Brosdahl is a junior at Mason City High School whose dad is retired from the Air Force. Brosdahl says she’s proud of her fellow students sending care packages like her family used to send to her dad when he was serving our country.

Brosdahl says they got of list of suggested items from the Iowa National Guard on what to put into the care packages. She says a lot of those items were ones that servicemen and women missed the most.

Students will continue to assemble care packages if any additional requests come in, with the plans to ship the packages on December 6th. Monetary donations for shipping costs may be mailed in care of the YIELD group to the North Iowa Regional Commerce Center at 9 North Federal in Mason City, or dropped off at the Commerce Center during regular business hours.