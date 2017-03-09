Mason City woman’s probation revoked, headed to prison for seven years

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — It’s up to seven years in prison for a Mason City woman who had her probation revoked on theft and forgery charges. 29-year-old Shannon Lybarger pleaded guilty to charges of third-degree theft for shoplifting at a Mason City store in January of last year, and also pleaded guilty after being accused of forging a check at the Diamond Jo Casino in Worth County in April of last year. As part of her guilty pleas she received suspended prison terms. Lybarger was charged on January 4th with violating the terms of her probation by using methamphetamine and drinking alcohol. District Judge James Drew on Tuesday sentenced Lybarger to the original sentences of five years on the forgery charge and two years on the theft charge.