  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Mason City woman’s probation revoked, headed to prison for seven years

March 09, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — It’s up to seven years in prison for a Mason City woman who had her probation revoked on theft and forgery charges. 29-year-old Shannon Lybarger pleaded guilty to charges of third-degree theft for shoplifting at a Mason City store in January of last year, and also pleaded guilty after being accused of forging a check at the Diamond Jo Casino in Worth County in April of last year. As part of her guilty pleas she received suspended prison terms. Lybarger was charged on January 4th with violating the terms of her probation by using methamphetamine and drinking alcohol. District Judge James Drew on Tuesday sentenced Lybarger to the original sentences of five years on the forgery charge and two years on the theft charge.

Posted in: Local News

  • Operation Snowstorm

    • Click here for the latest in weather-related announcements

  • Iowa Road Conditions

    • Get up to date Iowa road conditions here

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company