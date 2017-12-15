Mason City woman who entered Alford plea to child endangerment wants sentencing hearing closed to public

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A woman who worked as an in-home daycare provider in Mason City and entered an Alford plea to child endangerment earlier this week now wants her sentencing hearing closed to the public after discussion of a protest has surfaced on social media.

31-year-old Tawny Symonds was arrested last December and charged with second-degree sexual abuse, sexual assault, and child endangerment causing bodily injury. Police said Symonds used to run an in-home daycare where she victimized one of the children who was under the age of three.

Symonds entered an Alford plea back on Monday on the one count of child endangerment, with the other two counts being dismissed. An Alford plea means Symonds does not admit guilt but acknowledges that the evidence would likely lead to a conviction. Symonds is scheduled to be sentenced on January 29th.

Her lawyers have filed a motion asking that sentencing hearing not be open to the public after the Facebook group called Mason City Police Scanner, which is NOT a Mason City government sponsored page, had members that made comments about planning a protest in the courtroom during the sentencing hearing.