  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Mason City woman sentenced to five days in jail after courthouse assault

May 17, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Mason City woman who was accused of assaulting a woman outside the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse. 50-year-old Misti Thoe was accused of waiting outside for a woman to exit the building in the late morning hours of January 19th and allegedly smashing her head into a concrete corner of the building. The complaint says four people witnessed the assault and it was captured on courthouse security cameras. Thoe was charged with willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison. Thoe’s trial was scheduled to start today, but online court records show a plea change hearing has been scheduled for May 16th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Posted in: Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company