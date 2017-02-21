Mason City woman pleads not guilty to convenience store parking lot assault

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman has pleaded not guilty to committing a robbery in a convenience store parking lot. 26-year-old Heather Adams was accused of beating up another woman and stealing her cell phone during an incident in the parking lot of the Yes Way convenience store at 1303 4th Southwest on January 30th. Police say the victim had injuries to her face and they do not believe it was a random crime. Adams has been charged with second-degree robbery, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison. Adams filed a written plea of not guilty in Cerro Gordo County District Court last week. Her trial is scheduled to start on April 4th.