  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Mason City woman cited after shots fired

February 13, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman was arrested on Saturday night after a report of shots being fired in the northeastern part of the community. Mason City police say they were called to 1417 North Carolina Place shortly after 9:30, with the caller reporting that a female was outside her residence and had fired a shot with a handgun. Officers eventually made contact with the female, identified as 54-year-old Darcy Ostercamp, and took her into custody without incident. Ostercamp was charged with discharging a firearm inside city limits, a simple misdemeanor.

Posted in: Local News

  • Operation Snowstorm

    • Click here for the latest in weather-related announcements

  • Iowa Road Conditions

    • Get up to date Iowa road conditions here

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company