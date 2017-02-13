Mason City woman cited after shots fired

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman was arrested on Saturday night after a report of shots being fired in the northeastern part of the community. Mason City police say they were called to 1417 North Carolina Place shortly after 9:30, with the caller reporting that a female was outside her residence and had fired a shot with a handgun. Officers eventually made contact with the female, identified as 54-year-old Darcy Ostercamp, and took her into custody without incident. Ostercamp was charged with discharging a firearm inside city limits, a simple misdemeanor.