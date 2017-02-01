Mason City woman charged with robbery

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman has been arrested on a robbery charge. Mason City police say 26-year-old Heather Adams is accused of beating up another woman and stealing her cell phone during an incident in the parking lot of the Yes Way convenience store at 1303 4th Southwest at about 5:10 PM on Monday. Police say the victim had injuries to her face and they do not believe it was a random crime. Adams has been charged with second-degree robbery, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison. She’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10-thousand bond. Adams is due in court for a preliminary hearing on February 10th.