Mason City voters to decide on Capital Improvement Levy March 7th

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City has approved setting March 7th as the date where voters would decide on approving a capital improvements reserve levy that city officials say will save taxpayers money in the future. The city’s finance director Kevin Jacobson says the money accumulated from the levy would be used to directly pay for short-term capital improvement projects instead of paying with them through multi-year bonds. He says the key is that you accumulate money for specified capital improvements or for carrying out specific capital improvement plans. “So basically what this says is we get these monies, we need to use them for a plan, which we currently have, or projects which we’ve identified. The key is that this cannot be used for operating, it has to be used for capital.) During a presentation to the council which included looking at this year’s budget, Jacobson says by using a capital improvement levy fund, the city can directly pay for some smaller, short-term capital improvement projects instead of paying more with the interest tied to bonds. He says when they issue bonds for ten years and have projects that last only five, the city is still paying interest over that ten-year period. He showed the council the instance of having about $265-thousand in short-term projects, but over the ten-year life of the bond, the city is paying about $277-to 278-thousand. “You may not think that sounds like a lot of money, but $13-thousand could do a project up there, and if we do this over a ten-year time, that’s $130-thousand we’re paying on interest after ten full years of these projects.” Jacobson says by having the capital improvement levy in place, it would expand the city’s debt service capacity to be able to fund larger projects in the future. He says one of the things by using this, it allows the debt service capacity to grow. “We can do larger projects, which debt service is typically used for. And that gives us a lot more bond capacity to do some major projects if they come up. Councilman Travis Hickey says the levy would provide for some smart financial decisions to be made for the city. He says the $1 million the city recently spent on a fire truck, with it being bonded the city is “paying for it on the back end” with the interest and fees. “It also drives me nuts when we come to budget season and we have to buy a lawn mower that’s good for two to three years, and because we have no other funding source available for it, we have to bond a $10-thousand lawn mower, which in five years could be wore out, and then we have to buy another one, and then we’re paying interest and everything else on that besides.” The CIP levy would only need a simple majority of the voters approving it to pass.

You can watch more of Jacobson’s presentation to the council by clicking here