Mason City voters reject capital improvement levy

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Mason City voters have said no to a capital improvements tax levy that would have saved the city money in the long run with making certain purchases. 1310 people voted no, or just about 54 percent, compared to 1119 who voted yes, or 46 percent. Had the measure been approved , it would have allow the city to levy up to 67-and-a-half cents per $1000 assessed valuation, with the money being used to make upfront cash purchases of smaller items the city uses that have a short life span. With the way the city operates now without the levy, it pays for items like mowers and computers through a ten-year bond, with the city having to pay interest and other fees for those bonds. Voter turnout for Tuesday’s election was 12-point-6 percent, with about 470 fewer voters turning out to vote when compared to the last citywide special election.