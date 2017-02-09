Mason City voters asked to educate themselves on Capital Improvement Levy ballot issue

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Members of the City Council in Mason City as well as city staff are encouraging the community to learn as much as possible about the capital improvement levy that will be voted on next month. The proposal would allow the city to levy up to 67-and-a-half cents per $1000 assessed valuation, with the money being used to make upfront cash purchases of smaller items like computers and mowers. With the way the city operates now without the CIL, it pays for those types of items through a ten-year bond, with the city having to pay interest and other fees. City Finance Director Kevin Jacobson says by having this mechanism in place, it allows the city to make smarter financial decisions and save the taxpayers money. He says there’s interest costs and advisor fees that the city currently pays for. He says he spoke to someone who made the comparison of using a home equity loan to pay for your groceries. “It’s kind of what we do, not necessarily on 30 years but on 10 years. If so, you are paying interest on your groceries.” City Administrator Brent Trout says the capital improvement levy gives the city a way to control its debt service levy and provide a smart financing tool that the city can use. He says, “It gives you an allotment of money, you look at the types of projects you need to accomplish, and then you budget out and work with directors to give them an allotment of money from year to year they can count on to do a budget, and then we do purchases of things on a regular basis through that process. It provides us a very definitive tool that people can count on and it controls your levy for your debt service. Councilman John Lee says the city has gotten its debt under control, and now it’s time to implement a mechanism to allow the city to more wisely use its funds. He says the city is finally in a position to start collecting some cash up front to pay for things that have a three to five year lifespan. “I don’t understand taking out a long-term loan for a short-term debt. It doesn’t make sense for a person, for a family, for a business or a city. We can do this now. Would you rather pay with interest or would you rather pay with cash?” The special election on the capital improvement levy is on March 7th, but people can already cast their vote by absentee if they wish to do so.