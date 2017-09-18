Mason City Third Ward special election Tuesday

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Voters in Mason City’s Third Ward head to the ballot box tomorrow to decide whether it will be Joshua Masson or Max Weaver as their next city councilman.

The 46-year-old Masson is a manufacturing business systems analyst at Curries. It’s his third try at running for the City Council, losing to Brett Schoneman for the Third Ward seat two years ago, and not making the runoff election when Paul Adams won the seat to fill an at-large seat.

65-year-old Max Weaver has served three terms on the City Council, but has lost in his last couple of attempts to be elected to city office, losing to Eric Bookmeyer in the mayor’s race four years ago and also not making the runoff for the at-large opening last fall.

Three voting sites will be open for Tuesday’s election: the First Covenant Church at 411 South Ohio, the Mason City School Administration Building at 1515 South Pennsylvania, and at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse at 220 North Washington. Polls will be open from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM.