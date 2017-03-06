Mason City special election Tuesday on capital improvement levy

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Mason City voters head to the polls Tuesday to decide whether or not they want to activate a financial mechanism which city officials say will save taxpayers money in the future. The capital improvement levy would allow the city to levy up to 67-and-a-half cents per $1000 assessed valuation, with the money being used to make upfront cash purchases of smaller items the city uses that have a short life span. With the way the city operates now without the CIL, it pays for items like mowers and computers through a ten-year bond, with the city having to pay interest and other fees for those bonds. City Finance Director Kevin Jacobson says by having this mechanism in place, it allows the city to make smarter financial decisions and save the taxpayers money. He says he spoke to someone who made the comparison of using a home equity loan to pay for your groceries. “It’s kind of what we do, not necessarily on 30 years but on 10 years. If so, you are paying interest on your groceries.” City Administrator Brent Trout says it’s wise financially for the city to move from its current mode of paying extra money on interest and fees for bonding to paying straight cash and saving the taxpayers money in the long run. He says, “We’re looking at implementing it in a very responsible way that won’t increase the tax levy overall. The debt service levy as it declines will be replaced with the capital improvement levy, and each time you do that, it gives you more and more opportunities to continue to drive down the debt service levy, replacing it with the capital improvement levy, even to the point when we are at max amount, we’re putting aside money for future purposes which then avoids again, less bonding that’s required overall.” Trout says the council’s fiscal responsibility the last few years has set up the opportunity to utilize the capital improvement levy mechanism to save taxpayers money in the long run and not raise property taxes. He says, “I think it’s important to look at this council has made changes in the processes, and their approvals have put us in a position where we can do it now. Before, if we would have tried to this, it would have been a tax increase for every citizen. Because we’ve gotten to the position we are, this will not be a tax increase for them. This will in the long run cause their taxes to go down, and that’s the important key that we have.” Voters can cast their ballots at any of the seven voting centers that will be open from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday. Those are:

• Highland Park Clubhouse, 944 17th Northeast

• Grace Evangelical Free Church, 440 North Illinois

• First Presbyterian Church, 100 South Pierce

• First Covenant Church, 411 South Ohio

• Rolling Acres Church, 340 19th Southwest

• Columbia Club, 551 South Taft

• Cerro Gordo County Courthouse, 220 North Washington

You can learn more about Tuesday’s vote and about the capital improvement levy by clicking at this link