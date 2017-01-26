Mason City sees largest two-day snowfall in almost a quarter century

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Mason City saw its largest two-day snowfall event in 24 years. The National Weather Service office in metro Des Moines says Mason City recorded 15 inches of snow on Tuesday and Wednesday, making it the 4th largest two-day snowfall event in the city’s history. The largest was 17 inches back on January 3rd and 4th of 1971. The second and third largest two-day snowfall events are part of the same storm in March 1933, when Mason City received one inch on March 18th, 15 inches on the 19th and one inch on the 20th, making for two-day snowfall totals of 16 inches. The last time Mason City received this much snow over a two-day period was February 20th and 21st of 1993, which is the fifth largest two-day snowfall event. That event dropped a total of 14.8 inches.