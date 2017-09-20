Mason City schools new human resources director is longtime county employee

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The Mason City School Board this week approved the hiring of a longtime Cerro Gordo County employee as the school district’s new human resources director.

Tom Drzycimski has been employed by Cerro Gordo County for nearly 20 years as the administrative officer and zoning administrator. Prior to that he worked with the North Iowa Area Council of Governments, worked for a community planning agency in Cedar Rapids, and then moved back to Mason City to work for the county.

Drzycimski will receive a $110-thousand annual salary when he starts work with the school district on October 23rd. He replaces Jodie Anderson, who has been working part-time in the position after the board decided not to renew her contract earlier this year.

The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors will meet Thursday afternoon to start discussions on filling Drzycimski’s position.